A video of Ghanaian influencer Ben South speaking about his Grass to Grace story has surfaced online

The renowned Skitmaker told Delay on The Delay Show that owns an Elantra and works with fifteen brands

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some were impressed, while others were not

Social media influencer Ben South has opened up about the financial gains he has made from his thriving online presence.

In a candid interview, the renowned Skitmaker, who had virtually nothing before entering the industry, said he now owes an Elantra.

Ghanaian influencer Ben South is speaking about his gains from skit-making. Image source: Ben South, Delay

Source: Instagram

Known for his engaging content and steady fan base, Ben disclosed that he now works with several businesses to promote their brands.

Ben South's journey began modestly, with him posting funny skits on social media. Over time, his follower base grew and has now started attracting the attention of brands interested in partnering with him for collaborations.

During an interaction on the Delay Show, he noted that he collaborates with about fifteen brands, although he did not disclose the names of those brands.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ben South buying Elantra

The renowned Skitmaker's comment has drawn mixed reactions from the public. While some were proud of him, others were not.

@Mhr_potter wrote:

"Why is the search Toyota Elantra."

@Y’AGYE SIKA wrote:

"Content crating mu NYAME “BEN SOUTH “ aka dabodabo."

@NANA🇱🇷🇨🇦 wrote:

"Every woman deserves to be called beautiful at least once a day. So,to all the females reading this.. YOU are beautiful!"

@Kasim Ahmed Lamptey wrote:

"My age mate oo."

@EMPEROR wrote:

"apotro car."

@Yesus wrote:

"lol bro looks so happy to be there."

@Aki Ola 🇪🇸🇩🇪 wrote:

"What was the reason for Delay laughter after de Electra eerr that laugh week me."

@Coolingchillinpopping wrote:

"ASANTES ARE STILL IN A COMFORTABLE LEAD IN THE WORLD."

@Kinc_Ice wrote:

"Is Joey Bee your brother? You guys look a like oh."

@Annor-Bio wrote:

"Awwwww I love the smile. May God grant everyone for a flexible life."

@Altidore1media wrote:

"It’s true I saw him last time at Ahodwo roundabout."

Ghanaian TikToker speaks about earnings

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian content creator has opened up about her earnings from TikTok.

Grace Yaa Baby noted during an interview that although the app doesn't pay much, she made a whopping GH¢17,000 from just one TikTok Live session.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh