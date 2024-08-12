YEN Entertainment Awards 3rd Edition: Stonebwoy, McBrown, Dr Likee, Afronita, Others Bag Nominations
- Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Ras Nene, and have been nominated for honours in the YEN Entertainment Awards
- This year's awards, the third edition since its establishment, has many celebrities competing in 12 different categories
- Fans can help their favourite stars win by voting for them for FREE on the dedicated website
Nominees for the annual YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) have been announced. The nominations were announced on Monday, August 12, 2024.
The announcement follows the work of the awards jury board in selecting and shortlisting nominees for 12 categories.
By the release of the nominations, fans can vote for their favourite stars to win their respective categories. Voting is open from now until September 12 and can be done here FOR FREE
Among the many names looking forward to winning awards are Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Nana Ama McBrown, Afronita, and Joselyn Dumas.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Actor Of The Year
Dr Likee (Ras Nene)
Eddie Watson
Kyekyeku
Actress Of The Year
Joselyn Dumas
Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah
Tracey Boakye
Vivian Jill Lawrence
Best Male Artiste Of The Year
Black Sherif
King Paluta
King Promise
Best Female Artiste Of The Year
Diana Hamilton
Piesie Esther
Sista Afia
Most Stylish Female Celeb
Joselyn Dumas
Nana Akua Addo
Nana Ama McBrown
Serwaa Amihere
Most Stylish Male Celeb
Black Sherif
Harold Amenyah
James Gardiner
Stonebwoy
Social Media Star (YouTube)
Father Ankrah
Kwadwo Sheldon
Wode Maya
Zionfelix
Social Media Star (X)
Kalyjay
Kenneth Awotwe Darko
Olele Salvador
Sneaker Nyame
Social Media Star (TikTok)
Asantewaa
Erkuah Official
Emma Ifeanyi
Kofi Gabs
Comedian Of The Year
Abrewa Mafia
Ben South
Lekzy DeComic
OB Amponsah
Dancer Of the Year
Abigail Dromo
Afronita
Dancegod Lloyd
Endurance Grand
Changemaker Of The Year
Buzstop Boyz
Nana Tea
Official Starter
Wendy Boatemaa Ofori
