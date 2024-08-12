Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, Joselyn Dumas, Ras Nene, and have been nominated for honours in the YEN Entertainment Awards

This year's awards, the third edition since its establishment, has many celebrities competing in 12 different categories

Fans can help their favourite stars win by voting for them for FREE on the dedicated website

Nominees for the annual YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) have been announced. The nominations were announced on Monday, August 12, 2024.

The announcement follows the work of the awards jury board in selecting and shortlisting nominees for 12 categories.

Afronita, Stonebwoy, and Joselyn Dumas have bagged nominations at the 3rd YEN Entertainment Awards Photo source: @afronitaaa, @stonebwoy, @joselyn_dumas

Source: Instagram

By the release of the nominations, fans can vote for their favourite stars to win their respective categories. Voting is open from now until September 12 and can be done here FOR FREE

Among the many names looking forward to winning awards are Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Nana Ama McBrown, Afronita, and Joselyn Dumas.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Actor Of The Year

Dr Likee (Ras Nene)

Eddie Watson

Kyekyeku

Lil Win

Actress Of The Year

Joselyn Dumas

Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah

Tracey Boakye

Vivian Jill Lawrence

Best Male Artiste Of The Year

Black Sherif

King Paluta

King Promise

Stonebwoy

Best Female Artiste Of The Year

Diana Hamilton

Gyakie

Piesie Esther

Sista Afia

Most Stylish Female Celeb

Joselyn Dumas

Nana Akua Addo

Nana Ama McBrown

Serwaa Amihere

Most Stylish Male Celeb

Black Sherif

Harold Amenyah

James Gardiner

Stonebwoy

Social Media Star (YouTube)

Father Ankrah

Kwadwo Sheldon

Wode Maya

Zionfelix

Social Media Star (X)

Kalyjay

Kenneth Awotwe Darko

Olele Salvador

Sneaker Nyame

Social Media Star (TikTok)

Asantewaa

Erkuah Official

Emma Ifeanyi

Kofi Gabs

Comedian Of The Year

Abrewa Mafia

Ben South

Lekzy DeComic

OB Amponsah

Dancer Of the Year

Abigail Dromo

Afronita

Dancegod Lloyd

Endurance Grand

Changemaker Of The Year

Buzstop Boyz

Nana Tea

Official Starter

Wendy Boatemaa Ofori

