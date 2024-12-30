Twene Jonas, in a video, was approached by a lady fan who was excited to see him, and while she recorded their encounter excitedly, he gave her an unexpected kiss on the cheek

The lady was surprised by the kiss and laughed heartily, sparking reactions from social media users who also did not see that coming

The footage was shared on TikTok, where it garnered over 29k likes, thousands of views and hundreds of comments

Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has stirred reactions on social media again after a video of his interaction with an excited fan went viral. The controversial US-based social media sensation surprised the woman with a kiss on the cheek during their encounter, leaving her and netizens amused.

The incident occurred when the fan spotted Twene Jonas in public, approached him and began recording their interaction. She was all smiles as she captured the moment and told her audience that she had met the popular influencer. Jonas also expressed excitement, throwing around a few of his catchphrases. He then leaned in and kissed her on the cheek, catching her off guard.

The woman laughed heartily, appearing unfazed by the lighthearted moment. The video, later shared on TikTok, went viral, amassing over 29,000 likes, thousands of views, and hundreds of comments.

Social media users reacted with a mix of surprise and amusement, with many commenting on Jonas’ unexpected gesture.

Twene Jonas sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

"I don’t know why I shouted hey!! When he was making the kiss move.😂"

Jeffery wrote:

"Weiiii, kissing my sister anyhow. Meb3 hwi nasom. Ofui😭"

Blessed! commented:

"Jonas get wife bi that. 2025 de3 we go go wedding for Manhattan.😭"

