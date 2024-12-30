Twene Jonas Gives Lady Fan He Met On The Streets A Kiss On The Cheek, Causes Stir
- Twene Jonas, in a video, was approached by a lady fan who was excited to see him, and while she recorded their encounter excitedly, he gave her an unexpected kiss on the cheek
- The lady was surprised by the kiss and laughed heartily, sparking reactions from social media users who also did not see that coming
- The footage was shared on TikTok, where it garnered over 29k likes, thousands of views and hundreds of comments
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has stirred reactions on social media again after a video of his interaction with an excited fan went viral. The controversial US-based social media sensation surprised the woman with a kiss on the cheek during their encounter, leaving her and netizens amused.
The incident occurred when the fan spotted Twene Jonas in public, approached him and began recording their interaction. She was all smiles as she captured the moment and told her audience that she had met the popular influencer. Jonas also expressed excitement, throwing around a few of his catchphrases. He then leaned in and kissed her on the cheek, catching her off guard.
The woman laughed heartily, appearing unfazed by the lighthearted moment. The video, later shared on TikTok, went viral, amassing over 29,000 likes, thousands of views, and hundreds of comments.
Social media users reacted with a mix of surprise and amusement, with many commenting on Jonas’ unexpected gesture.
Twene Jonas sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
"I don’t know why I shouted hey!! When he was making the kiss move.😂"
Jeffery wrote:
"Weiiii, kissing my sister anyhow. Meb3 hwi nasom. Ofui😭"
Blessed! commented:
"Jonas get wife bi that. 2025 de3 we go go wedding for Manhattan.😭"
Twene Jonas advises men
Away from the latest shenanigan, Twene Jonas recently spoke up regarding the risks involved in romantic relationships.
YEN.com.gh reported that the social media commentator advised men not to get involved with women under certain circumstances; however, there was a caveat to his advice.
He mentioned that men should consider romantic relationships only when they are financially stable.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.