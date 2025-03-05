Farida Mahama, the lastborn of President John Mahama and Lordina Mahama, shared an old picture from her childhood on her Instagram stories

In the picture, she rocked a Hawaiian costume, flaunting her natural beauty with her hair short and neatly trimmed and a broad smile on her face

President Mahama, on the other hand, was dressed officially in an African print shirt and trousers while standing behind her using his phone

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Farida Mahama, the only daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, ignited nostalgic emotions in many Ghanaians when she shared an old picture from her childhood.

Farida Mahama shares a childhood picture with her father, President John Dramani Mahama. Image Credit: @faribaby

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama's childhood picture

Farida took to her Instagram page, @faribaby__, to share a lovely picture from her childhood which featured herself and her father, President Mahama.

The setting of the lovely picture looked like the memorable moment was taken in a kitchen at their residence since there was a silver side-by-side fridge behind them.

In the picture, President Mahama was on his phone while Farida, the Serenity Community Club founder, was all smiles in her Hawaiian-themed costume.

The costume was made of colourful fake flower petals that were styled into a headband and another piece used to create a swimsuit top.

She looked innocent and beautiful as she flaunted her natural beauty, well-trimmed hair that looked messy and a simple set of stud earrings.

It may seem as though the ever-gorgeous Farida's costume was for a celebratory event, which could have probably taken place at her primary school.

The president of the Republic of Ghana wore an African print long-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers. He kept a simple look by not wearing any sunglasses or flashy accessories like a wristwatch.

Farida Mahama and her father President John Dramani Mahama. Image Credit: @faribaby

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama and Sadiya Mahama jam

YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama and a lesser-known family member, Sadiya Mahama, were spotted having a great time together.

In a viral TikTok video, the two young ladies were seen singing and dancing to Nigerian musician Fido's top-charting song Joy Is Coming.

The two ladies, dressed in stylish outfits and expensive-looking wigs, appeared to be enjoying each other's company as they jammed to the song.

Meanwhile, curious netizens flooded the comments section, trying to uncover Sadiya Mahama’s exact connection to the popular Mahama family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh