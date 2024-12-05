Twene Jonas has advised young men who intend to travel overseas to forgo relationships in the early stages of their stay

The US-based social commentator advised men should focus on making money and building themselves instead, as relationships were very financially draining

He highlighted the importance of saving and investing money in viable business ventures, pointing out how relationships could hold one back financially

US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has advised young men planning to travel overseas to prioritise financial growth over romantic relationships in their early years abroad. According to him, focusing on self-improvement and financial stability should be the goal for men.

He stressed that relationships, particularly during the initial stages of settling in a new country, can be financially demanding. He said this could hinder progress and slow one’s ability to build wealth, as women were very demanding. Instead of pursuing romantic interests, he recommended directing time and resources toward earning money.

Twene Jonas highlighted the importance of saving and investing in viable business ventures. He advised men to save 60% of their income, spend 40%, and make quality investments.

Twene Jonas' perspective on relationships sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Awetse AsAy said:

"I don't know what will at all convince me to hate this guy."

darkosylvester610 wrote:

"Most of my colleagues are broke cos of marriage."

HONESTY said:

"Bro thank you for telling the truth God bless you."

Emmanuel Gyamfi reacted:

"Sensible peoples family (SPF)will last forever. God richly bless you bro."

$miley11 commented:

"Ooh, buh like play like play Jonas making lot of sense these days. big ups."

hawamohammed724 said:

"Forget about the insults and listen to what he is saying. Bless be bless bro."

Twene Jonas shows off computer

Twene Jonas loves to brag about his wealth and show off what he has. Recently, he gained attention online after flaunting a new device he had acquired.

YEN.com.gh spotted the video on his social media page, and in the footage, the device he showed off was a brand-new M4 Max MacBook Pro. Jonas bragged about the laptop's performance.

He further exaggerated, claiming that the device was expensive enough to buy an apartment.

