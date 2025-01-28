Afia Schwarzenegger has tried her best to prove that she is unbothered by the heavy trolls she has received online after she was ousted as a Lyft Driver in the US

She shared a video of herself on her Instagram page rocking a beautiful outfit and dancing to music and captioned the post "The News"

The actress who claims to live a lavish lifestyle received heavy teasing from Ghanaians after it came to light that she was working as a Lyft driver in the US

Popular Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to the trolling she has received online over her work as a Lyft driver in the United States. She shared an Instagram post, showing she was unbothered about the matter.

Afia Schwarzenegger claims she is unbothered by online trolling. Photo source: queenafiashwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The actress and social media personality shared a video of herself confidently rocking a pretty outfit and dancing to a song that matched her mood. Captioned 'The News,' the video appeared to address the ongoing chatter, with the song’s lyrics implying she was unfazed by the online backlash.

This comes after a viral screenshot surfaced online, showing Afia Schwarzenegger’s Lyft driver profile. The image, dated January 24, 2025, featured her birth name, Valentina and details of the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid she uses for the ride-hailing service.

The news triggered heavy trolling from Ghanaians, many of whom referenced her past remarks about struggling celebrities and her frequent claims of living a lavish lifestyle.

While critics mocked her for being a Lyft driver, others noted that the backlash was less about her job and more about her past comments on similar issues.

Afia Schwarzenegger before her new video directly defended her choice of work, explaining that it allowed her to balance other ventures, such as influencing and brand deals, while earning additional income. She expressed pride in her role, dismissing the criticism as irrelevant to her happiness.

Afia Schwarzenegger's new video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

vonny211ab said:

"So happy for you Afia. May the coming year bring you more joy and may you receive whatever u have lost in 100 folds."

brownsugar_gh commented:

"You are the news eiiii Ghana bloggers can’t do without you la."

themeganthelion reacted:

"You are the News and you will make them keep talking. They have tried to stop you but they don’t know you are like air that you enter everywhere you want. I Love you Queen."

mzbrown wrote:

"Those of you under her calling her uber driver, what is wrong with being an uber driver? You all are very funny paaa."

yeayew said:

"There's nothing wrong with her doing Uber. That's a normal job here in the States.driving it full-time can fetch you a lot of money."

Bukom Banku eats kenkey with lover

In more entertainment news, Bukom Banku is trending on social media after he shared a video of himself and his lover.

YEN.com.gh reported that in the video, the couple prepared and ate kenkey in the compound of the boxer's residence.

The lady's beauty and multiple tattoos sparked reactions from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh