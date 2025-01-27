Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed pride in working as an Uber and Lyft driver in the US

This comes after she faced backlash after a user of the Lyft app realised that she was their driver and shared a screenshot on social media

Many social media users admired that she expressed pride in her job as a ride-hailing service driver

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has spoken after news about her being a driver for the ride-hailing company, Lyft, in America surfaced online.

Afia Schwar expresses pride in her Lyft job, blasts critics in the video. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Afia Schwar speaks about Lyft job

In a video trending on social media, Afia Schwar told her followers that she once announced on the platform that the day she qualified for an Uber job, she would take the opportunity wholeheartedly.

"So did you people expect me to buy a car and pay almost $1,800 a month without using it to work? Ei. Moyɛ mmoa oo. Ahiafuo ne gyimi," she questioned her critics.

The mother of three asked her trolls whether they were awed that she was living in the US and working as a driver for a ride-hailing service.

She reiterated that she did not know why many people were acting surprised when she had already stated in a live video that when her driving licence reached the one-year mark, she would apply for a job at a ride-hailing service.

"Did you expect me to be a toilet cleaner or a watchman? I told you that the minute I qualify for the Uber, I am going to do it. But I do not known why all of you are acting like," she said.

Speaking about the benefits of being an Uber and Lyft driver, Afia Schwar noted that she gets time for influencing, and photo shoots for brands to 1make money and that she makes more money from Uber and Lyft.

"I am a proud Uber and Lyft driver in America. I got a 12-minute ride and was paid $34. Do you think I am playing over here? if it is hurting you, go and cry because I am very happy for myself."

Reactions to Afia Schwar's video

Afia Schwar's video caused a stir on social media, garnering diverse opinions. Some of her fans agreed with her decision to be an Uber and Lyft driver.

Others lashed out at her for going hard at socialite Ayisha Modi in 2021 for moving to the US and working as a driver for a ride-hailing service.

Below are the reactions to the video:

lordebe said:

"Settings,whilst u were in Ghana,u were insulting Ghanaians living abroad,now u are here insulting Care Workers and Security Guards,please wait till ur level drops to that.Never underestimate reality Madam."

phillymaame said:

"$1800 per month for auto insurance is high. Does she mean per year?😟 She shouldn’t be bragging. All work is work. Providing it’s legal.😏."

prettysavage12024 said:

"I love the fact she came to defend herself👏applauds👏."

kobi_642 said:

"She would have been talking differently if she were to be in Ghana. The hypocrisy 🤦🏽‍♂️."

capo_chino1 said:

"You were hiding it 😂😂😂 until the smell came out 😂."

vivicaro_gold said:

"She was insulting bullying Ayisha Modi for this same job. Now she’s proud doing it. This woman and jealousy like 5&6."

mrs_mega87 said:

"You insulted Ayisha Modi for this same job. Karma..."

MC Yaa Yeboah shades Afia Schwar

YEN.com.gh reported that entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah responded to comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger's remarks about her 'poor' fashion sense.

This comes after Yaa Yeboah attended an event in the US where she arrived on the red carpet with smiles while slaying in her outfit.

Reacting to Yaa's outfit, Afia Schwar was not impressed with the entertainment pundit's appearance and blasted her rival in a video.

