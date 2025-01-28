Don Little, in a discussion with Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show on Onua TV, disclosed that he had been in the movie industry for 18 years

Popular Ghanaian actor Don Little has disclosed that he has been in the movie industry for 18 years.

Speaking on Nana Ama McBrown’s Onua Showtime on Onua TV, the actor shared that he made his debut in 2007 and has remained active since then. His disclosure surprised many Ghanaians due to his young stature.

Don Little also opened up about the difficulties he faced early in his career, such as struggling to find a place to sleep and having little to eat. According to him, building a name in the industry was not easy, and he had to hustle his way to success.

He also spoke about the challenges in the creative arts industry and criticised the lack of support from industry leaders.

Don Little further expressed disappointment over the limited help available to actors and other creative talents in Ghana. He added that he often avoids politics entirely, does not support any political party, and does not vote.

The actor’s remarks included a lengthy criticism of the state of the entertainment sector, calling for improvements to help those struggling in the field.

In a lighter moment on the show, Don Little entertained viewers by sitting on Nana Ama McBrown’s lap. Videos of the cute moment went viral online.

While seated on her lap, the actor humorously described himself as 'half' of a host, saying that combining with McBrown made them 'one and a half hosts'.

Don Little's industry convo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

RapcharMC said:

"As to why they gave him that seat ..we will talk about it later."

sonofaprince commented:

"Why did they give him a stool.😂"

Dr.fabrio_grandey said:

"2007,wei, the way he can lie."

KofiCybork wrote:

"But seriously is you are talking about Ghana's issue and you don't take care you can end up with a heart attack hmmm if you think about it you can't think far."

McBrown impresses with her benevolent works

McBrown has made a name for herself but does not enjoy her success alone. She has done a lot of humanitarian work and she made this known during the show.

Illustrating why she loved doing humanitarian deeds, she said that it was through the unflagging support of Ghanaians that her McBrown brand was created.

YEN.com.gh reported that her words impressed many Ghanaians who praised her for going out of her way to help the less privileged and urged her to help more.

