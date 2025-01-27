Details of Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger working as a driver for a ride-hailing service, Lyft in the US have gone viral on social media

This comes after lawyer Chris Vincent shared a screenshot online from the app of a US-based user who happened to get Afia Schwar as their driver

Many people noted there was nothing wrong with her job but also spoke about her online personality that made her not suitable for that kind of job

Lawyer Chris Vincent has broken the news about the job Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger was doing in the US after relocating from Ghana there.

Afia Schwar works as a Lyft driver in the US according to a viral post on social media. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Afia Schwar working as Uber driver

According to reports, Afia Schwar was working as a driver for a ride-hailing service known as Lyft in America.

A screenshot from the app of an American-based user showing the opinionated Ghanaian social media personality as their driver has gone viral on social media.

The screenshot dated January 24, 2025, showed Afia Schwar's portrait picture without any makeup, and she had a bright smile.

The picture showed her birth name, Valentina and it showed the car she was using for the ride-hailing service - a Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

Reactions to Afia Schwar's job in US

Many social media users noted that there was nothing wrong with Afia Schwar being a Lyft driver in the US.

However, they noted that they had issues with how she had bad-mouthed other struggling Ghanaian celebrities and bragged about being wealthy.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Afia Schwar's job in the US:

@thefantidoctor said:

"Lyft is actually lucrative up there muom…. my esquire friend does it on his free days and he uses that for home essentials …. but some people will come and jump on this and bash her 😂😂😂."

@__Sharyf said:

"I personally don’t see anything wrong with it, side hustles are always a plus."

@iamogidigidi said:

"There is nothing wrong being a Lyft Driver buh looking at her in question, insulting big men with high value that her, she deserve to be bashed."

@miztaOpinion said:

"😂😂😂 It wouldn’t have been news if the person in question wasn’t undermining every worker in Ghana including Kantanka. This drug addict who acted high & mighty never thought life would spin her this way. Madam I have a construction company working for me with over 1000 workers."

@2miludo said:

"So all her mof mof nyinaa nu sanaa she dey do Lyft. I don't care how lucrative it is, she go come insult people demma fathers den dey pretend like say she reach!. AGENDA BOYZ FOR MIA AM 😂😹😹."

Afia Schwar's son covers mum's tattoo

YEN.com.gh reported that John Irvin Heerdegen, one of Afia Schwar's twin sons, covered up a tattoo of his mother that he got three years ago.

The tattoo on his back, featuring the face of his outspoken social media commentator mother, was previously inked as a tribute to celebrate her.

However, the University of Ghana student explained that he decided to replace the tattoo because the image did not resemble his mom well.

