Bukom Banku in a video he shared on his TikTok page ate kenkey with a beautiful lady which caught the attention of many online

The retired boxer who is famous for his unfiltered nature sat care-free in the compound of his home and ate with the lady

The beautiful woman had numerous tattoos across her chest and her arms which made her stand out to many social media users

Retired Ghanaian boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, is trending on social media after sharing a series of interesting videos on his TikTok page. In one of the videos, the boxer ate kenkey with a beautiful woman in the compound of his home.

The woman, who had several tattoos on her chest and arms, caught the attention of netizens. Many questioned her relationship with the boxer.

In another video, Bukom Banku and the woman were seen preparing the food together. The boxer was fanning the fire with a traditional fan as they cooked.

Bukom Banku has often made headlines for his controversial lifestyle, especially regarding his relationships. The former boxer was previously married to five women. In 2023, he disclosed during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo that he had ended his marriage to three of them.

He explained that the separations were due to a lack of respect from the women. He added that he no longer tolerated disrespect in his relationships. Bukom Banku also clarified that the separations were not due to physical abuse, as he had stopped beating women, calling it a bad habit he no longer engages in.

The boxer has been accused on several occasions of beating his wives and recently even had an altercation with a lady in public where he threw his hands at her.

The three former wives according to Banku collectively gave him eight children. He shared that one had five children, another had two, and the third had one. Many people have wondered if the lady who has been featured in several of his recent videos was a new fling. In one portion of the video, however, he referred to her as "my love."

Bukom Banku and pretty lady stir reactions

suday23 said:

"Mahama said this earlier as for Ga people they only need pepper 🌶️and kenkey."

ObidoBa commented:

"May you and your wife live long with greatness and happiness forever."

biggles said:

"Everything in the video is questionable 😂😂 I don’t know where to start from. So let me be going 😂😂😂 eeei saneeeee."

Scilla🌹(Liksel) said:

"I am laughing like they’ve canned me 🤣🤣🤣and I am crying."

His queen commented:

"I thought she is your mother ooooo until I checked the comments section boi3."

