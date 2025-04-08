An adorable baby boy is suffering from a hole in the heart condition defect and urgently needs support

The baby boy, according to health professionals, needs about GH¢164,574.60 to correct the condition

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh a guardian of the young boy appealed to the public to come to the family's aid

A one-year-old baby boy has developed a serious medical condition and urgently needs support for surgery.

Laurel Nana Adjei Boadum has been diagnosed with a congenital heart defect: a hole in the heart (DORV with VSD) and a narrowed pulmonary artery (pulmonary stenosis) is currently battling for his life.

Baby Laurel's condition was identified by his parents and teachers following a sudden behaviour change.

"The teachers keep complaining that he's not active. He doesn't join the other kids to do anything. He just sits down in one place and also lies down a lot, especially when there are, some activities going on. He's always lying down. He's always sitting. He doesn't involve himself, and also, he has lost so much weight because He is refusing to eat because of the stress that the heart is causing him," Eunice Ibok, Laurel's aunty noted.

She further outlined the impact of Laurel's condition on his health and lifestyle, indicating that a lot has changed.

"He's not able to eat. He's not able to crawl, so he, he's also underweight drastically. He's 7 kg, which is way underweight for his age. He's 1 year, 2 months, and he's 7 kg, which is very alarming. So the doctors said he has a failure to thrive, so he's not growing as he should, and he also has some. An abnormal forehead is also mildly pale, and there's a notice of some blueness around his tummy area. So those were the observations that the doctor made," she said.

How to support baby Laurel

Baby Laurel urgently needs GH¢164,574.60 for surgery. However, his parents have tried to raise the said amount but to no avail. They are therefore appealing to the general public to come to their aid.

Kind persons who wish to donate to support the young boy can reach out via MTN Mobile Money 0257941496 and ECOBANK 1441002374109 with references as Laurel Nana Adjei Boadum.

