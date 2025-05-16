The Ghanaian music scene has been hit with yet another sad news as Dada KD is reported dead

The Highlife musician reportedly passed away in the evening on Friday, May 16, 2025

The news of his passing has shaken social media with many colleagues and fans of his grieving

Highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah, a.k.a. Dada KD, has reportedly passed away under tragic circumstances.

Highlife Musician Dada KD is reported to have died on Friday, May 16, 2025. Photo source: Dada Kwaku Duah

Source: Facebook

Reports making the rounds on social media suggest the musician might have been involved in a shooting incident.

Details about Dada KD's passing remain sketchy but a report by Asaase Radio has reported that a close family source had confirmed the news.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh