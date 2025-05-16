Dada KD: Highlife Musician Reportedly Dies, Empress Gifty, Broda Sammy, Others Mourn
- The Ghanaian music scene has been hit with yet another sad news as Dada KD is reported dead
- The Highlife musician reportedly passed away in the evening on Friday, May 16, 2025
- The news of his passing has shaken social media with many colleagues and fans of his grieving
Highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah, a.k.a. Dada KD, has reportedly passed away under tragic circumstances.
Reports making the rounds on social media suggest the musician might have been involved in a shooting incident.
Details about Dada KD's passing remain sketchy but a report by Asaase Radio has reported that a close family source had confirmed the news.
