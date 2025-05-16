Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Dada KD: Highlife Musician Reportedly Dies, Empress Gifty, Broda Sammy, Others Mourn
Dada KD: Highlife Musician Reportedly Dies, Empress Gifty, Broda Sammy, Others Mourn

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
1 min read
  • The Ghanaian music scene has been hit with yet another sad news as Dada KD is reported dead
  • The Highlife musician reportedly passed away in the evening on Friday, May 16, 2025
  • The news of his passing has shaken social media with many colleagues and fans of his grieving

Highlife musician Dada Kwaku Duah, a.k.a. Dada KD, has reportedly passed away under tragic circumstances.

Highlife Musician Dada KD is reported to have died on Friday, May 16, 2025. Photo source: Dada Kwaku Duah
Reports making the rounds on social media suggest the musician might have been involved in a shooting incident.

Details about Dada KD's passing remain sketchy but a report by Asaase Radio has reported that a close family source had confirmed the news.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

