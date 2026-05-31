The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana indicated that they will increase transport fares

The two transport unions gave reasons for the 20% increase and pleaded with the government to stabilise the cost of fuel and spare parts

Ghanaians on social media were not happy with the intended increase and called on the government to act swiftly

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana have announced a 20 per cent increase in public transport fares nationwide, effective Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

According to the transport operators, the upward fare adjustment has become necessary due to the continuous increase in the cost of fuel and vehicle spare parts.

Transport unions announce an increase in public fares by 20% from June 2, 2026 Transport Fares To Be Increased by 20% From June 2

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In a statement, the transport operators argue that the price of fuel and spare parts exerts pressure on the transport businesses across the country.

"These rising operational costs have made it difficult for drivers and vehicle owners to maintain vehicles and remain in business."

The transport operators indicated that the prices of critical vehicle components and consumables, including tyres, engine oil, batteries, and other spare parts, have seen significant increases in recent months, further worsening the financial challenges facing the sector.

The statement indicated that the fare will apply to all categories of public transport services, including intra-city trotro operations, inter-city transport, and shared taxi services nationwide.

The transport operators said to avoid misunderstandings between conductors and passengers, the updated fare charts would be displayed at the lorry stations all over the country.

The new fares will be exhibited ahead of the implementation date. The transport operators urged passengers to verify the approved fares at their respective stations and pay only the stipulated amounts.

"We understand the burden any fare adjustment places on commuters. This decision was taken only after all other options were exhausted. We appeal to the public for understanding and cooperation as we implement this adjustment."

The operators also cautioned drivers and transport mates against charging fares above the approved 20% increment.

"Our task force, working with Police MTTD, will monitor compliance at major stations. Anyone found overcharging will face sanctions," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the transport unions appealed to the government to review taxes on spare parts and put measures in place to stabilise fuel prices.

They indicated that the interventions would help reduce the cost burden on transport operators.

Source: YEN.com.gh