Beverly Afaglo’s Last Social Media Posts Before Her Death Leave Fans Emotional
- Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo’s last Instagram post before her death showed her visit to the Cape Coast Castle
- She captioned the post “Soldier.........” and used I am a Soldier by The Unveiled as the background music
- Her TikTok page also had videos promoting Traffic Shawarma, with stars like Irene Opare, Jackie Appiah, and Ohemaa Woyeje praising the shawarma
The final social media posts of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo have left many fans emotional following her painful passing.
The actress, who was loved for her work in movies, television, radio, and business, was still active on social media before her death. Her last posts have now taken on a deeper meaning for many people who followed her journey.
On Instagram, Beverly’s last post was from her visit to the Cape Coast Castle, one of Ghana’s most historic and emotional sites.
The post showed a reflective side of the actress, especially with the caption and song she chose for the moment.
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Beverly Afaglo shared an emotional Cape Coast Castle post
Beverly captioned the Instagram post “Soldier.........”, a short but powerful word that has now touched many fans after news of her death.
The post also had the song I am a Soldier by The Unveiled playing in the background. For many who have revisited the post, the choice of music sounded deeply emotional, especially knowing that she had been battling illness before her demise.
Cape Coast Castle itself carries a heavy history, and Beverly’s visit there gave the post a solemn feeling. With the caption “Soldier,” many fans have interpreted it as a quiet reflection of strength, pain, and endurance.
Watch the Instagram post below:
The post has since drawn reactions from social media users, with many saying the actress may have been expressing something deeper without making it too obvious.
Beverly Afaglo promoted Traffic Shawarma on TikTok
While her Instagram post carried a reflective tone, her TikTok page showed another side of her life before her passing.
Her last TikTok activities were centred on her business, Traffic Shawarma, which she launched as part of her journey as an entrepreneur. The page had several promotional videos showing people enjoying and recommending the shawarma.
Some of the videos featured known personalities, including Irene Opare, Jackie Appiah, Ohemaa Woyeje and others, who expressed how good the shawarma tasted.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The videos showed Beverly’s strong interest in pushing her business and making it visible to the public. Even away from acting, she was still building something for herself and promoting it with energy.
Fans remember Beverly Afaglo’s strength and legacy
Beverly Afaglo’s final social media posts now tell two different but connected stories.
On one side, her Instagram post at the Cape Coast Castle showed a woman reflecting, standing strong and carrying a message that many now see as emotional.
On the other side, her TikTok posts showed a businesswoman still working, promoting her brand, and pushing her dreams.
Beverly Afaglo’s last advice to upcoming actresses
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the renowned Ghanaian actress and media personality, Beverly Afaglo Baah, tragically passed away a few days before her 43rd birthday.
After the news of her demise went viral, an old video surfaced online that showed Beverly Afaglo advising upcoming female actors.
The demise of the 42-year-old mother has left the creative arts and media industries in severe dismay.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.