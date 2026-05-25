Giovani Caleb's Gorgeous Wife Belinda Makes Rare Appearance as He Lands Major Role, Fans Swoon
- TV3 presenter Giovani Caleb's wife made a rare appearance as they visited the East Legon offices of an EV company on May 25
- The popular Date Rush and Showbiz 360 host was officially signed as a brand ambassador for Ghana's first end-to-end electric mobility company
- Ghanaians praised Belinda Boaduto on social media, describing her as beautiful and a supportive and hardworking partner to the presenter
Popular TV3 presenter Giovani Caleb has been spotted with his beautiful wife, Belinda Boaduto, as he notched off a major career accomplishment.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of The 1957 News on Monday, May 25, the host of Date Rush and Showbiz 360 arrived at the East Legon offices of the Atlantic Meridian EV.
The popular host has reportedly secured a deal to serve as a brand ambassador for Ghana’s first end-to-end electric mobility company.
In the video, the duo happily walked into the EV company’s offices, with Giovani Caleb breaking into his usual antics once they met the executives.
He described his wife, who doubles as his manager, as the ‘landlady’, eliciting laughter in the room.
Ghanaians on social media praised Giovani Caleb’s wife, describing her as “supportive” and “hardworking” and indicating she played a crucial role in his career.
The Facebook video of Giovani Caleb and his wife is below.
Giovani Caleb signs Atlantic Meridian deal
According to reports, Giovani Caleb has officially been signed on as a brand ambassador for Atlantic Meridian EV (AMEV), an electric car company seeking to take over the Ghanaian market.
The company, which brands itself as Ghana’s only end-to-end EV 360° ecosystem, reportedly provides services including the sale of electric vehicles, the provision of charging ports at convenient locations, and vehicle maintenance.
“Giovani reaches the exact audiences we need, and he does it with ’electrifying’ authenticity. This isn’t about being a celebrity but about his credibility," Mr Amese Franklin, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Atlantic Meridian EV, said following the signing.
Nigerian film director Pascal Amanfo sends strong warning to Ghanaian bloggers over Beverly Afaglo's death
"He helps us demystify the technology, showcase our full ecosystem from showroom to charger to workshop, and prove that going electric is easier and smarter than people assume.”
Below is a Facebook video of Giovani Caleb signing his deal with Atlantic Meridian EV.
Giovani’s appearance with wife stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to Giovani Caleb’s public appearance with his wife to sign a new brand ambassadorial deal.
Many praised his wife’s beauty and physical attributes, while others hailed her for being supportive.
Michael Kumah said:
"Behind every successful man, there is a supportive and hardworking woman."
De Saint wrote:
"Awwww. Now I know....Gio will never be sàd la....🤣🤣🤣."
Nana Oko Agyemang commented:
"No wonder he's always happy 😌."
Giovani Caleb reacts to Anita Akuffo's wedding
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Giovani Caleb reacted joyously following his TV3 colleague, Anita Akuffo, announcing her upcoming wedding.
Taking to his Instagram page, the presenter shared a photo of Anita and her partner and spoke about the origins of their love story, expressing happiness that they had finally progressed to marriage.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh