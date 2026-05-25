TV3 presenter Giovani Caleb's wife made a rare appearance as they visited the East Legon offices of an EV company on May 25

The popular Date Rush and Showbiz 360 host was officially signed as a brand ambassador for Ghana's first end-to-end electric mobility company

Ghanaians praised Belinda Boaduto on social media, describing her as beautiful and a supportive and hardworking partner to the presenter

Popular TV3 presenter Giovani Caleb has been spotted with his beautiful wife, Belinda Boaduto, as he notched off a major career accomplishment.

Giovani Caleb's wife, Belinda, makes a rare public appearance as he signs a new deal with Atlantic Meridian EV. Image credit: The1957News, AtlanticMeridianEV

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of The 1957 News on Monday, May 25, the host of Date Rush and Showbiz 360 arrived at the East Legon offices of the Atlantic Meridian EV.

The popular host has reportedly secured a deal to serve as a brand ambassador for Ghana’s first end-to-end electric mobility company.

In the video, the duo happily walked into the EV company’s offices, with Giovani Caleb breaking into his usual antics once they met the executives.

He described his wife, who doubles as his manager, as the ‘landlady’, eliciting laughter in the room.

Ghanaians on social media praised Giovani Caleb’s wife, describing her as “supportive” and “hardworking” and indicating she played a crucial role in his career.

The Facebook video of Giovani Caleb and his wife is below.

Giovani Caleb signs Atlantic Meridian deal

According to reports, Giovani Caleb has officially been signed on as a brand ambassador for Atlantic Meridian EV (AMEV), an electric car company seeking to take over the Ghanaian market.

The company, which brands itself as Ghana’s only end-to-end EV 360° ecosystem, reportedly provides services including the sale of electric vehicles, the provision of charging ports at convenient locations, and vehicle maintenance.

“Giovani reaches the exact audiences we need, and he does it with ’electrifying’ authenticity. This isn’t about being a celebrity but about his credibility," Mr Amese Franklin, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Atlantic Meridian EV, said following the signing.

"He helps us demystify the technology, showcase our full ecosystem from showroom to charger to workshop, and prove that going electric is easier and smarter than people assume.”

Below is a Facebook video of Giovani Caleb signing his deal with Atlantic Meridian EV.

Giovani’s appearance with wife stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to Giovani Caleb’s public appearance with his wife to sign a new brand ambassadorial deal.

Many praised his wife’s beauty and physical attributes, while others hailed her for being supportive.

Michael Kumah said:

"Behind every successful man, there is a supportive and hardworking woman."

De Saint wrote:

"Awwww. Now I know....Gio will never be sàd la....🤣🤣🤣."

Nana Oko Agyemang commented:

"No wonder he's always happy 😌."

Giovani Caleb reacts as Anita Akuffo's upcoming marriage sparks buzz. Image credit: GiovaniCaleb, AnitaAkuffo

Source: Facebook

Giovani Caleb reacts to Anita Akuffo's wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Giovani Caleb reacted joyously following his TV3 colleague, Anita Akuffo, announcing her upcoming wedding.

Taking to his Instagram page, the presenter shared a photo of Anita and her partner and spoke about the origins of their love story, expressing happiness that they had finally progressed to marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh