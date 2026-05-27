Ghanaian artiste manager Bullet had shared an emotional dream encounter involving the late Ebony Reigns

He said the late singer appeared several times after her passing and once tried to protect him

The RuffTown Records boss made the comments during an interview with MC Portfolio on Angel FM in Kumasi

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Ghanaian artist manager and RuffTown Records boss, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has shared an emotional account involving the late Ebony Reigns.

Bullet says Ebony appeared in his dream and spoke on his behalf. Image credit: Ebony Reigns

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with MC Portfolio on Angel FM in Kumasi, Bullet was asked whether the late singer had ever appeared in his dream after her death.

In his response, he said Ebony had appeared in his dreams many times. According to him, one of those dreams stood out because the late singer appeared to be saving him from someone who was close to her.

Bullet said the person in the dream allegedly wanted to destroy him, but Ebony stepped in and spoke on his behalf.

Ebony’s message in the dream

According to Bullet, Ebony Reigns told the person in the dream not to harm him because he had been good to her during her lifetime.

He said:

“Ebony has appeared in my dream so many times. She was trying to save me from someone closer to her who wanted to destroy me. In the dream, she appeared, telling the person, ‘Bullet did good to me, don’t do that to him’”

The music executive did not mention the identity of the person he saw in the dream. However, his narration suggested that the experience was deeply personal and emotional for him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Bullet’s account has added another layer to conversations about his bond with Ebony, years after her painful passing. The two worked closely during the singer’s rise in the Ghanaian music industry.

Memories of a close bond

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was signed to RuffTown Records before her death. She became one of Ghana’s most talked-about young artists, known for her bold style, strong voice, and hit songs.

For Bullet, the dream appeared to carry a deeper meaning. His narration suggested that he believed Ebony still remembered the role he played in her life and music journey.

Years after her passing, Ebony’s name still brings strong emotions to many Ghanaians. Bullet’s latest account has once again shown how deeply her memory continues to live with those who were close to her.

Bullet’s account has added another emotional layer to Ebony’s memory and their bond.

His words left many with a haunting picture of loyalty, protection, and unfinished emotions still tied to the late singer’s powerful legacy today.

Bullet claims to have recently given Ebony's father $100,000 in royalties. Photo source: @bullet_rufftown

Source: UGC

Bullet claimed he paid Ebony's father

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullet has claimed he paid Ebony Reigns' father $100,000, double the original contract's royalties.

According to him, Ebony's father allegedly pressured Bullet to increase royalties from 20% to 50%.

Bullet expressed frustration over public criticism without acknowledging his financial support.

Source: YEN.com.gh