Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, sparked concern after claiming she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in an emotional video

She announced plans to auction her wigs and other possessions and shared footage of shaving her hair, breaking down in tears over the fear of the illness

Social media reactions remain divided, with some offering prayers and support while others question the claim due to her history of controversial stunts

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Popular Nigerian content creator and social media personality, Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has stirred drama on social media after claiming she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Blessing CEO Auctions Weeps in Viral Video After Announcing Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the controversial personality was seen weeping as she grappled with the implications of her alleged diagnosis.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Blessing CEO shared a video showing off her massive wig collection and said she was going to auction it off.

According to her, she had been diagnosed with cancer and had to shave her hair, so she was going to get rid of the wigs.

She said the cancer was a Stage 4 diagnosis, but gave no other details about it.

In another video, she showed a barber shaving off all her hair.

Blessing CEO wept bitterly in the video and said she was so scared to face cancer.

She also shared videos showing off a building and car she was planning to auction off due to her current condition.

Below is the Instagram video of Blessing CEO announcing her alleged diagnosis.

The video of Blessing CEO announcing her cancer diagnosis has stirred mixed reactions among social media users.

Many pointed to her record of engaging in deception to trend, leaving many unsure about whether to believe her claim.

Below is the Instagram video of Blessing CEO auctioning off her wigs.

Reactions to Blessing CEO’s cancer diagnosis

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Blessing CEO announcing her cancer diagnosis.

oluchukwu________ said:

Content won’t let us know if it’s real or true. God heal her, Amen

edith.nkemdilim wrote:

This breaks my heart. This shall pass, Blessing CEO. You will be healed, and God will take HIS glory in this ❤️❤️.

omoyemeh_special commented:

You are loved, you are God’s special gift to humanity. You are healed by the mercy of God Almighty. Blessing, your case is different 🙏

vitamin_teej said:

"This is why doing things for clout is really unnecessary, now many people won’t even believe her, myself included. Prayers up for her if it really is true 🙌🙌."

Source: YEN.com.gh