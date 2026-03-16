An emotional letter believed to have been written by an 11-year-old pupil has moved many people after it surfaced on TikTok

In the letter, she described how her teacher constantly encouraged her and even kissed her forehead to comfort her despite her fragile health

Her emotional message has touched many online, with social media users expressing sadness and admiration for the child’s love and maturity11-year-old

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An emotional letter believed to have been written by Christabel, an 11-year-old pupil, has touched the hearts of many after it surfaced online.

Excerpts of the touching letter, which was shared on TikTok, revealed the young girl’s deep concern for her family and the love she had for her father despite battling a serious illness.

The young girl expressed gratitude to her teacher for showing her love during her battle with illness. Photo credit: Cavan Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the letter addressed to her class teacher, Marie Anne Koomson, the young pupil expressed heartfelt appreciation for the love and care her teacher had shown her during her difficult moments.

The girl explained that her teacher constantly showed her affection, often kissing her forehead, encouraging her, and giving her hope even as she struggled with cancer and appeared weak.

She revealed that the warmth she received from her teacher was very different from what she experienced at home.

According to the letter, her mother often hid her from relatives because of how her appearance had changed due to the effects of the illness.

In a heartbreaking request, the young girl pleaded with her teacher to consider marrying her father after her death.

n the touching letter, the pupil praised her teacher’s kindness and encouragement Photo credit: Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital/Facebook

Source: Twitter

She explained that she believed her teacher’s kindness and compassion would make her a better person to care for her father.

The emotional letter has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many people saying they were moved to tears by the child’s love for her father and the admiration she had for her teacher.

The letter read in parts:

"Hello Aunty, Marie-Anne Koomson, please, I want to tell you to please marry my Dadd when I die, Ok?"

"I love you so much because you are a better person than my mother. My mother changed when the Doctor said I had cancer and would die at any time."

"She looks me up in the room when her friends come around, because I look ugly now. But you always kiss me and hug me and tell me how beautiful I am."

"God bless you, Aunty. I know today is my last day to see this world, I will tell Jesus to give you plenty of money when I get to heaven."

Read the full post here:

Christabel's letters evokes tears

Scores of netizens have poured out their hearts after reading through the young girl's letter. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of comments below:

Jonas Grapi1 commented:

"The young girl is really strong. I admire her courage."

Kwadwo Kingston said:

"May her gentle soul rest in the bosom of Abraham our father."

Kwadwo shared:

"Learn to treat your children with love, no matter the condition they are in."

Nana Cute:

"This is so sad to read. I'm the father will leave his current wife and begin dating the teacher already."

Barima Kofi Wura opined:

"This story wrecked my spirit and soul. I am pained, and I wish there was something I could do to save the life of this poor girl. May her soul rest in peace."

Ghanaian twin sisters married on the same day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that twin sisters Belinda and Bernice achieved their childhood dream of getting married on the same day.

The sisters found their life partners at work, with Belinda's colleague proposing after a work trip to China, and Bernice's future husband admiring her hairstyle and eventually becoming friends.

Source: YEN.com.gh