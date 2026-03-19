Serwaa Amihere has thrilled fans with her exceptional kitchen skills, which have circulated widely across social media, earning her massive praise and admiration

In a video, she was captured preparing a huge pot of the Ghanaian local dish, banku, made from maize and cassava flour, showcasing her culinary mastery

The media personality has also shared an adorable moment helping her niece with homework, stressing her warmth and versatility beyond the studio

Award-winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere has captured the attention of fans after appearing in a video showcasing her cooking skills.

Serwaa Amihere showcases cooking skills as she prepares a large pot of banku in a viral Instagram video. Image credit: serwaaamihere, GHOneTV/Instagram

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh spotted her in an Instagram video preparing a large pot of banku.

She carried out the task with confidence, wearing a bright smile that reflected both experience and mastery in the kitchen, proving her talents extend beyond her professional career in broadcasting.

The video has attracted massive support online, with fans applauding her humility and versatility, praising her ability to balance her professional life with everyday skills and home comforts.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Serwaa Amihere apologises for controversial PRESEC comment

Earlier, the TV star, Serwaa Amihere, made a public apology after she made controversial comments alleging that the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) at Legon had become a breeding ground for LGBTQ activities.

During a livestream in between takes on her show, GH Today on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the popular news anchor and lawyer sparked controversy after making comments about the distinguished school that many felt were in bad taste.

In an apparent moment of banter, Serwaa Amihere stated:

“Today, the school (PRESEC) is filled with such boys. When they attend the National Science and Maths Quiz, don't you see how they behave? The school has become a breeding ground for LGBTQ acts,” she said.

Below is a Facebook video of Serwaa Amihere’s comment.

PRESEC Management slam Serwaa Amihere

On Saturday, January 17, the Management of PRESEC officially reacted to the statement and slammed the Ghanaian media personality.

The school condemned the ‘reckless’ comments and defended its reputation as a mission school that is considered as one of the best in the country.

“Management unequivocally condemns this statement. It is false, reckless, and deeply offensive. For over eight decades, PRESEC has been dedicated to academic excellence, character development, discipline, leadership, and the moral upbringing of young men,” the statement said.

The school said the comments were harmful to its reputation and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who fiercely defended the institution amid the controversy stoked by the lawyer.

Below is the Twitter post with the statement released by PRESEC.

On, January 17, Serwaa Amihere also reacted to the backlash and issued an unqualified apology.

She addressed the school community and all PRESECANS and said such a blunder would not happen again.

“I would like to apologise to everyone who have felt slighted by the comment, especially the PRESEC community and the PRESECANS. I apologise, and I assure you that it won't happen again,” she said.

The Twitter video of Serwaa Amihere's apology is below.

Journalist addresses Serwaa Amihere's PRESEC comment

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, journalist Stella Annan addressed the controversy surrounding Serwaa Amihere's comments about PRESEC, Legon.

"I feel Serwaa Amihere's comment about PRESEC Legon was lighthearted banter, but given that such activities are largely abhorred by the Ghanaian society, PRESEC will definitely not want to be associated with it, given the reputation the school has built over the years. That said, it was a smart move on her part to render an apology to quash the controversy," she said.

Serwaa Amihere struggles to assist her niece with her homework during a TikTok live broadcast on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Image credit: Serwaa Amihere, @villasofficial/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Serwaa Amihere helps niece with homework

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere grabbed attention on social media in an adorable video with her niece.

The media personality could be seen struggling to assist her little niece with the mathematics homework she had been given from school, with the footage triggering mixed reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh