Sexxy Vida: Wood Madea and Friend Toast to Life in New TikTok Live, "Master Twa Wanum"
- Ghanaian TikToker Wood Madea went live with friends Collins and Akwesi shortly after reports emerged of rival TikToker Sexxy Vida's death
- The trio were visibly cheerful during the live session, though they did not mention Sexxy Vida by name throughout the broadcast
- Sexxy Vida, a pregnant mother of nine, reportedly passed away on August 11, 2026, with the circumstances of her death yet to be made public
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Ghanaian TikToker Wood Madea sparked widespread conversation online after appearing in a live session with two friends, Collins and Akwesi, in what many viewers interpreted as a celebratory reaction to the reported death of rival content creator Sexxy Vida.
The trio appeared in high spirits during the broadcast, encouraging one another to eat, enjoy life, and cherish each moment, noting that death can come for anyone regardless of wealth or status.
Madea and Sexxy Vida's rivalry
The two creators had been locked in a well-publicised feud that drew significant attention on social media, with neither side appearing willing to back down.
The tension between them had raised concerns among followers, many of whom were watching closely to see how Wood Madea would respond upon hearing the news of Sexxy Vida's passing.
Although Sexxy Vida's name was never mentioned during the live session, the timing of the broadcast led many viewers to connect it directly to her reported death.
One person present in the live event urged Madea to set aside the conflict and reach out to Gomez, Sexxy Vida's husband, suggesting that death should serve as a moment for reconciliation rather than division.
Sexxy Vida's reported passing
Sexxy Vida, a pregnant mother of nine children, reportedly died on 11 August 2026.
The circumstances surrounding her death have not yet been made public.
The news prompted a wave of reactions across social media, with many drawing moral lessons from the events that unfolded between the two creators.
The YouTube video below contains a compilation of Wood Madea’s reactions to Sexxy Vida’s reported death.
Old video of Gomez’s ex-wife dragging Sexxy Vida to Auntie Naa over alleged husband snatching emerges
Reactions trail Wood Madea's TikTok live
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from viewers:
@evelyn88371 wrote:
"Evil 😈 to him who thinks evil 😈, this world is a stage 😊😊😊😊😊, we have to be careful 🧐 😉 😕 😬."
@RodneySarpong commented:
"I can never wish death on a person, but some of the things this lady put on other people's lives were extremely disturbing. It's a lesson to watch what u use your mouth for; the power of the tongue is strong & God is real. RIP."
@queeniedede1781 wrote:
"For it is written, the wicked shall perish."
@God-f8p1f shared:
"Hmmmmm, Jesus is the only solution oooo. This is sad."
@InGodsHands-86 added:
"Eiii… no one is above death. Never mock the dead. Two wrongs do make right. She is no more, so forgive her coz judgment awaits us all. 😢😢😢😢😢😢."
Sexxy Vida's hospital image sparks emotional reactions
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a photograph purportedly showing Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida connected to life-support equipment in a hospital bed has begun circulating online, adding a deeply personal dimension to the growing wave of grief following reports of her death.
The image shows Sexxy Vida lying motionless beneath a hospital blanket, her eyes closed, with a breathing tube placed around her face and multiple pieces of medical equipment visible in the surrounding space.
The photograph was shared online with the caption, "Sexxy Vida's final moment," and has since spread rapidly across social media platforms.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh