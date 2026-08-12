Ghanaian TikToker Wood Madea went live with friends Collins and Akwesi shortly after reports emerged of rival TikToker Sexxy Vida's death

The trio were visibly cheerful during the live session, though they did not mention Sexxy Vida by name throughout the broadcast

Sexxy Vida, a pregnant mother of nine, reportedly passed away on August 11, 2026, with the circumstances of her death yet to be made public

Ghanaian TikToker Wood Madea sparked widespread conversation online after appearing in a live session with two friends, Collins and Akwesi, in what many viewers interpreted as a celebratory reaction to the reported death of rival content creator Sexxy Vida.

Ghanaian TikToker Wood Madea's live session with friends after rival Sexxy Vida's reported death prompts reactions. Image credit: Troble Carlos/YouTube, @newwoodmadea/TikTok

Source: UGC

The trio appeared in high spirits during the broadcast, encouraging one another to eat, enjoy life, and cherish each moment, noting that death can come for anyone regardless of wealth or status.

Madea and Sexxy Vida's rivalry

The two creators had been locked in a well-publicised feud that drew significant attention on social media, with neither side appearing willing to back down.

The tension between them had raised concerns among followers, many of whom were watching closely to see how Wood Madea would respond upon hearing the news of Sexxy Vida's passing.

Although Sexxy Vida's name was never mentioned during the live session, the timing of the broadcast led many viewers to connect it directly to her reported death.

One person present in the live event urged Madea to set aside the conflict and reach out to Gomez, Sexxy Vida's husband, suggesting that death should serve as a moment for reconciliation rather than division.

Sexxy Vida's reported passing

Sexxy Vida, a pregnant mother of nine children, reportedly died on 11 August 2026.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not yet been made public.

The news prompted a wave of reactions across social media, with many drawing moral lessons from the events that unfolded between the two creators.

The YouTube video below contains a compilation of Wood Madea’s reactions to Sexxy Vida’s reported death.

Reactions trail Wood Madea's TikTok live

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from viewers:

@evelyn88371 wrote:

"Evil 😈 to him who thinks evil 😈, this world is a stage 😊😊😊😊😊, we have to be careful 🧐 😉 😕 😬."

@RodneySarpong commented:

"I can never wish death on a person, but some of the things this lady put on other people's lives were extremely disturbing. It's a lesson to watch what u use your mouth for; the power of the tongue is strong & God is real. RIP."

@queeniedede1781 wrote:

"For it is written, the wicked shall perish."

@God-f8p1f shared:

"Hmmmmm, Jesus is the only solution oooo. This is sad."

@InGodsHands-86 added:

"Eiii… no one is above death. Never mock the dead. Two wrongs do make right. She is no more, so forgive her coz judgment awaits us all. 😢😢😢😢😢😢."

A hospital photo of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida's last moment on life support before her death surfaces. Image credit: @sexxyvida, @pokuaablog

Source: TikTok

Sexxy Vida's hospital image sparks emotional reactions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a photograph purportedly showing Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida connected to life-support equipment in a hospital bed has begun circulating online, adding a deeply personal dimension to the growing wave of grief following reports of her death.

The image shows Sexxy Vida lying motionless beneath a hospital blanket, her eyes closed, with a breathing tube placed around her face and multiple pieces of medical equipment visible in the surrounding space.

The photograph was shared online with the caption, "Sexxy Vida's final moment," and has since spread rapidly across social media platforms.

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Source: YEN.com.gh