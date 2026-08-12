The UK Home Office refreshed its official register of licensed student sponsors on August 12, 2026, covering institutions across all four nations

Universities such as Imperial College London and King's College London feature alongside boarding schools including Eton College and Harrow School

Some institutions on the register carry Probationary Sponsor or Subject To Action Plan statuses, signalling active compliance concerns

The UK government has published its latest update to the official register of educational institutions licensed to sponsor international students, with the list refreshed on 12 August 2026 and covering well over 500 institutions across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The register is maintained by the Home Office and encompasses a broad range of institution types, including higher education institutions (HEIs), independent schools, private providers, publicly funded further education colleges, and overseas higher education institutions.

UK updates its register of licensed student sponsors, featuring over 500 institutions, including Imperial College London and Eton College. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Each entry specifies the visa route the sponsor is authorised to support, either the Student route, the Child Student route, or both.

Who appears on the register?

Several of the United Kingdom's most prominent universities are listed, among them Imperial College London, the London School of Economics and Political Science, King's College London, Cardiff University, Queen's University Belfast, and Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

Many of these hold "Student Sponsor, Track Record" status, indicating a sustained and verified history of compliance with Home Office immigration requirements.

Well-known independent boarding schools also feature on the register, including Eton College in Windsor, Harrow School, Marlborough College, and Rugby School.

Private providers such as Kaplan International, EF International Language Centres, and BIMM University are included as well, with some operating across multiple cities.

Probationary and action plan statuses

Not every institution on the register holds full approval. A number of schools, including Aysgarth School, Basil Paterson College, Blenheim Schools Group, and Redmaids' High School, appear under "Probationary Sponsor" status, which places them under heightened scrutiny from the Home Office.

Several others carry an additional "Subject To Action Plan" designation, indicating that active compliance concerns are being monitored. Among those flagged are Chetham's School of Music in Manchester, De Montfort University in Leicester, and London South Bank University.

What this means for international students

Appearing on the register is a legal prerequisite for any institution wishing to issue a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), a document that every international student must obtain before applying for a UK visa.

Students who apply to an institution that does not hold a valid licence risk having their visa application refused.

Prospective students and parents, including Ghanaians planning to study in the United Kingdom or enrol children in British schools, are advised to verify an institution's status on the register before making financial commitments or submitting applications.

The register also confirms which visa categories each sponsor is authorised to support, a detail that is particularly relevant for families considering the Child Student route.

UK mentions income needed for permanent residence

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom has disclosed that foreign nationals seeking permanent residence must earn a minimum of £41,700 per year to qualify for permanent residency.

This applies to persons living in the UK on either a Skilled Worker visa or a Care Worker visa who wish to transition to indefinite leave to remain, the formal term for settled status in the country

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Source: YEN.com.gh