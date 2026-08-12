A video of former Ghana's Most Beautiful 2013 runner-up Bubune Titiati-Tsikata speaking about her cancer battle has resurfaced following her reported death on August 12, 2026

In the TV3 interview, Bubune revealed she lost her son before beginning eight sessions of chemotherapy in Ghana, later requiring a bone marrow transplant abroad

Bubune's emotional testimony described moments when she wanted to give up, saying her faith and family kept her going through the ordeal

A video of Bubune of GMB fame opening up about her cancer diagnosis, the loss of her newborn son, and her bone marrow transplant has gone viral following her death, which was reported on Wednesday, August 12.

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Bubune speaks about losing her son amid her cancer battle in a resurfaced video. Image credit: TV3Ghana

Source: Facebook

The footage, originally filmed in November 2025 on TV3 Ghana's talk show The Ladies Circle, shows Bubune seated among a panel of women in what becomes an increasingly emotional conversation about survival, family, and faith.

The former 2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful runner-up was speaking as a guest on the show, sharing her personal health journey for what appears to have been one of the few times she did so publicly.

Bubune on losing her son and chemotherapy

In the interview, Bubune recounted how her family was blindsided by the diagnosis.

"We were just ready to receive our son. We're preparing for it. And we had to lose him and then move on into a phase we were never prepared for or we never thought it could come close to us," she said.

She underwent eight sessions of chemotherapy in Ghana, but the blow that hit hardest came when she believed treatment was nearly over. Her doctors informed her that due to the aggressive nature of her condition, she would need a full bone marrow transplant abroad, either in South Africa or India, to prevent a relapse.

Faced with the financial weight of international medical travel after already spending heavily on local treatment, Bubune admitted she questioned whether to continue fighting.

"Why am I treating myself to survive and then grow at a point and God will call me again? So, why don't I give up now?" she recalled thinking.

Despite those moments of despair, she held on. Her husband, who she said hid his tears from her to appear strong, her sister who is a nurse and stayed by her side throughout, and her two young children who recited Bible verses to her all played a central role in keeping her going. To protect her elderly mother, the family kept the diagnosis from her entirely until Bubune travelled to India for the transplant.

Bubune opens up on faith amid adversity

Bubune did not shy away from acknowledging how deeply her faith was tested.

"My faith was tested, shaken, but I held on tight to God. That was what pulled me through," she said during the interview.

The resurfacing of her words has struck a nerve with many Ghanaians, who are only now learning the full weight of what she quietly endured.

The Facebook video of Bubune's speaking about losing her son on The Ladies Circle is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh