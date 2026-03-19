Gospel singer Judikay has shared the heartbreaking loss of her sixth pregnancy

In a video, she shed light on the hidden struggles of pregnancy loss in religious communities

Fans expressed solidarity, sharing their own stories of grief and resilience in response to her courage

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Gospel singer Judikay has opened up about one of the most devastating periods of her life, disclosing that she lost her sixth pregnancy in February 2025.

Gospel singer Judikay shares the sad story of her six miscarrriages. Photo source: @officialjudikay

Source: Instagram

This trauma, she said, was masked behind declarations of praise while privately crying out to God in the darkness of sleepless nights.

In an emotional video, the singer described how what initially appeared to be minor discomfort, mild cramps and faint spotting, quickly turned into an uncontrollable haemorrhage that left no doubt she had lost the baby.

"What I thought should be urine was blood. It didn't stop. It kept on flowing," she recounted.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed a missed miscarriage and performed a D&C procedure to manage the situation.

What makes her testimony particularly raw is the chasm she describes between her outward composure and her inner collapse.

Judikay always looks cheerful in public despite her history of miscarriages. Photo source: @judikayofficial

Source: Instagram

Despite telling those around her that God deserved glory, the nights told a different story.

"In the silence of the night, I would wail and cry and say, Jesus, where are you?" she disclosed.

The February 2025 loss was her sixth, coming after five prior pregnancy losses that had already tested her resilience to its limits.

Each previous experience had deepened her acquaintance with grief, making the latest blow all the more crushing for a woman who had already endured more than most.

Watch the interview on Instagram below:

Born Judith Kanayo, Judikay, celebrated across West Africa for devotional anthems including More Than Enough and Eagle, has built a reputation as one of Nigeria's most anointed gospel voices.

Watch a YouTube video of Judikay's Your Grace below:

Fans react to Judikay's 6 miscarriages

Judikay's interview has sparked sad reactions from social media users. Many consoled the gospel singer and prayed for her restoration.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

waitingtowinning said:

"The silent battles of loss and waiting. I can truly relate. But God always proves himself time and time again. I experienced 11 miscarriages before I had my son, and experienced another 3 miscarriages before the birth of my twins. When we stay with God, we will always come back with our victory song."

an_gel_obi said:

"Oh my goodness 😢 Mummy, the lord is your strength. 🙌❤️"

yadahworld said:

"Love and hugs to you, mama. I’m sure you always turn out victorious!!! Sure, because I know your God, and I know that you’re strong. So I’m watching this not out of pity, but very aware that you have your victory and testimony already. Love you ma @officialjudikay 😍😍."

rhemaonuoha said:

"I remember this day like yesterday, the prayers, the ordeal, or do I say I remember those days??? Mehn!!! God has really kept you! 🥹🥹🥹🥹 I am so grateful for your healing."

Legendary gospel musician Toun Soetan passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that beloved gospel singer, Toun Soetan, had passed away, leaving behind a rich musical legacy.

The Darling Jesus composer's passing was announced in a family statement on March 13, 2026.

Tributes poured in from fans and colleagues mourning her influential life and career.

Source: YEN.com.gh