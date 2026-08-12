Tina Gengen, a close friend of late TikToker Sexxy Vida, has levelled a serious allegation against Gomez, the deceased's husband

She claimed Sexxy Vida told her just three days before her death that doctors had warned her about continuing the pregnancy

Tina challenged Gomez to deny her claims publicly, saying she has an audio recording ready to back up everything she said

Tina Gengen, a close friend of late Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida, has come forward with a grave allegation against Gomez, the husband of the deceased social media personality, disclosing what she says the content creator confided in her shortly before her death.

TikToker Sexxy Vida's friend Tina Gengen makes a serious allegation against her husband, Gomez, over her death. Image credit: @sexxyvida, @tinagenegen

Source: TikTok

Speaking publicly, Tina recounted a conversation she says took place three days before Sexxy Vida passed away.

According to her, Sexxy Vida disclosed that medical professionals had cautioned her against continuing with her pregnancy.

Sexxy Vida's friend's allegation against Gomez

Tina went further, claiming that the Ghanaian TikToker did not keep this information to herself but raised the medical concerns directly with Gomez.

Despite those warnings, Tina alleged, Gomez insisted his wife carry on with the pregnancy regardless of what the doctors had said.

The allegation has drawn considerable attention given its direct link to the circumstances surrounding Sexxy Vida's final days.

Tina has presented it as information the TikToker personally shared with her before her sudden passing.

Crucially, Tina did not stop at making the claim. She issued a direct challenge to Gomez, urging him to step forward and publicly deny what she had said.

She warned that if he chose to dispute her account, she was prepared to release an audio recording she says would expose him.

The Instagram video of Tina Gengen making the allegation is below.

Reactions to allegation against Sexxy Vida's Gomez

The claims have split public opinion online, with some demanding Gomez address the allegation directly while others are urging caution until the matter can be properly verified.

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media following Tina Gengen's comments.

@doranaadu wrote:

"Gomez is selfish, sexxy has taken you abroad, the way he stressed the way, ungrateful guy."

@selinaaidoo said:

"It's his gold teeth that are annoying me.....b33ma ony3 adwuma sh3 gold teeth....nonsense and ingredients."

@efyadonkor_gh commented:

"It's so sad 😔."

@k_d_larbie added:

"Unfortunately, this is the reality of many women in this country. Very pathetic."

Last moment of Sexxy Vida at hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a photo showing Sexxy Vida lying in a hospital bed connected to life-support equipment has emerged amid reports of her death.

The image, captioned 'Sexxy Vida's final moment,' shows the TikToker unconscious and surrounded by medical equipment.

The photograph has spread widely, drawing emotional responses from followers of the popular Ghanaian content creator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh