Veteran Ghanaian actor Abeiku Nyame, popularly known as Jagger Pee, has opened up about his battle with health issues that have affected his personal and professional life.

In an interview with media personality Bra Emma on Bra Emma Studios on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, Jaga Pee, who had heart surgery in 2016, noted that he had been struggling to raise funds for medical care since the procedure.

He noted that he used to rely on his close associates to support him with financial support to purchase the medicines needed for his treatment. However, they have also encountered some financial difficulties and have been unable to help him in recent times.

Jaga Pee stated that he always prayed to God to preserve his life whenever he was unable to raise funds to purchase the medicines. He said that he needed to take them for the rest of his life before his death.

The embattled actor also detailed the near-death challenges associated with not taking one of the medicines prescribed to him by his doctor.

He noted that he also struggled to eat and that he depended on his wife, who had taken loans from people to provide for his survival.

Jaga Pee stated that his wife's salon business was also experiencing some financial difficulties and that she struggled to pay back their debts.

He said he used to go for medical checkups every two months in the past but had not been able to go for the last six months due to his financial struggles.

Jaga Pee appealed to Ghanaians, including his fans, President John Dramani Mahama, and his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama, for financial support.

