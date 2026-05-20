Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has caused a stir on the internet after sharing a powerful prophecy about the popular dancehall artist Stonebwoy

The clergyman shared a vision he had about the award-winning musician, claiming he would soon release a hit song that would change his life

The prophetic insight about Stonebwoy has sparked massive reactions on social media, with fans of the artist sharing mixed comments

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has released a deep prophecy about the famous Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai releases a powerful prophecy about Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy. Image credit: Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a video dated May 19, 2026, the clergyman claimed to have received a spiritual message about the artist born Livingstone Etse Satekla, believed to have been inspired by God.

“The Lord showed me a vision about Stonebwoy. In the vision, I saw a large crowd with earpieces listening to a song. All that I heard was them saying, ‘This song is a new release by Stonebwoy". Immediately, I saw Stonebwoy also approaching them with a headset,” he said.

“Based on the vision, the Almighty God said to me that, very soon, Stonebwoy will release a song and from that, he will elevate him to a greater dimension of his music career. The singer is about to be lifted like never before,” he added.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai rendered a strong prayer for the dancehall artist for the fulfilment of the prophecy.

The TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila Abdulai's prophecy about Stonebwoy is below:

Reactions to Prophet Sumaila Abdulai's Stonebwoy prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shared the prophecy about Stonebwoy.

Bright Washington wrote:

“This is what we call the Nation and international seer. God bless you so much.”

Mpsolar1 wrote:

“The only prophet who sees good things about Ghanaians.”

Matan wrote:

“Whatever it is, may it be a great opportunity for him, Insha Allah.”

Emills wrote:

“A big amen to that, and I seek protection over his life and his family.”

Prophet Lamptey Joe's prophecy about Stonebwoy

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Lamptey Joe, courted attention online in 2025 after he shared his prophecy about Stonebwoy.

He stated that the award-winning musician was meant to receive a heavenly encounter, which would make him transition into a preacher.

He claimed that Stonebwoy's transition into ministry will happen through a coma after which the musician's "end-time assignment" will be clear.

Prophet Joe Lamptey said he had received the revelations about Stonebwoy about seven times and was sure that it was going to happen.

The TikTok post of Prophet Lamptey Joe sharing the prophecy about Stonebwoy is below:

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shares a doom prophecy about the Kumawood actress, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin. Image credit: Prophet Sumaila Abdulai, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Facebook

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai's prophecy about Baby Maxin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shared a doom prophecy about the Kumawood actress, Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin.

According to Prophet Sumaila, in a vision, he saw the little girl sitting on a table with a biscuit and noticed swelling behind her ear.

He realised that the snack had been given to her by a wicked person, bringing upon her an ailment believed to be a headache.

Source: YEN.com.gh