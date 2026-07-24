Kumasi-based radio presenter Ama Parone issued a public apology after a leaked private video allegedly involving her and Kessben FM's DJ KA spread on social media

Ama Parone acknowledged the first video featured her but described it as part of a past she deeply regrets and said it does not reflect who she is today

The broadcaster sent a message of praise to DJ KA for the support he has given her career

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Kumasi-based radio presenter Ama Parone has broken her silence following the circulation of a leaked private video allegedly involving her and Kessben FM's DJ KA.

She issued a public apology on July 24, 2026, days after their video went viral online.

Ama Parone issues statement on viral DJ KA video. Photo source: DJ KA, Ama Parone

Source: TikTok

In a statement, Ama Parone confirmed that she appears in the first video and described the footage as belonging to a period in her life she wishes to leave behind.

She apologised to her family, colleagues, fans, mentors and the broader public, stressing that the video is not a reflection of the woman she is today.

"The video currently circulating, which features me, is a part of my past, a past I am not proud of. It does not reflect who I am today," she said.

She acknowledged being younger and naive when the footage was recorded, and spoke about the personal growth and career she has built since that time, appealing to Ghanaians for understanding and compassion as she moves forward.

Ama Parone's message to DJ KA

Ama Parone also spoke warmly about DJ KA of Kessben FM, who features in the first video, describing him as a mentor who shaped both her personal development and early career. She said he extended belief and opportunity to her at a time when few others did.

Expressing sadness that they were both facing public scrutiny simultaneously, she offered words of encouragement to him.

"You are not defined by your mistakes, and I know that the man I look up to will come out of this stronger," she said.

Ama Parone sends a message to DJ KA amid their trending video saga. Photo source: DJ KA

Source: Facebook

Ama Parone chooses forgiveness

Closing her statement, the presenter thanked everyone who reached out with prayers and supportive messages during the controversy. She also addressed those who shared the videos online, saying she had chosen forgiveness rather than anger or retaliation.

"I am Ama Parone. I am not perfect. But I am growing, I am learning, and I am determined to become better every single day," she added.

See below for Ama Parone's statement as shared on Facebook:

Source: YEN.com.gh