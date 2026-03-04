A Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Samaila Abdulai, has released a deep prophecy about the daughter of the Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown

In a video, the man of God disclosed the vision he had, detailing how a snack Baby Maxin from a stranger would bring an ailment upon her

The insight from the prophet has caused a massive stir on social media, as many Ghanaians prayed to God for protection over the young girl

Ghanaian pastor, Samaila Abdulai, has triggered reactions on social media after he shared a deep prophecy about Baby Maxin, the daughter of the Kumawood star and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, born Felicity Ama Agyemang.

In a video dated February 22, 2026, the clergyman shared a vision he had from God, where he saw the little girl with a biscuit sitting on a table.

According to Prophet Samaila, he noticed swelling behind the ear of Baby Maxin, and realised that the snack had been given to her by a wicked person, bringing upon her an ailment believed to be a headache.

"I had a vision and saw a very big house crowded with a lot of people. I spotted a little girl sitting on a table holding a biscuit. Nana Ama McBrown drew closer to the child, and I realised it was her daughter.

"Something was swollen behind her ear like a boil, and God made be know that she received the biscuit from a bad person who brought the ailment on the child. It was a serious head illness," he added.

Prophet Samaila cautioned the mother and daughter about his vision and asked for God's protection over them.

This came after the child of Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah, celebrated her seventh birthday.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Samaila Abdulai's vision about Baby Maxin below:

Baby Maxin celebrates 7th birthday

On February 21, 2026, Baby Maxin turned seven, with her mother taking to social media to share glamorous photos of her.

In one of the photos she posted, the little girl looked all joyous as she wore a white dress, sitting behind seven birthday cakes.

In her captions, McBrown expressed gratitude to God for her child's life and used several beautiful descriptive words for her daughter.

"The bond is unbreakable. My Love, my Angel, my Life, my Joy, my Happiness, my Baby, my everything. Thank you, God. Words fail me when it comes to thanking you, my God. My Baby is 7 today.”

An Instagram photo from the birthday shoot is below:

Reactions to Prophet Samaila’s Baby Maxin vision

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Prophet Samaila Abdulai’s prophecy about Baby Maxin.

Rita Obeng wrote:

“They are planning and plotting, but just as God has unveiled, victory is Aunty Nana Ama and Baby Maxin's portion in Jesus name. Amen.”

Vero wrote:

“No weapon formed against Maxin shall prosper in the name of Jesus. She’s covered with the blood of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.”

Empress Serwaa Dorothy wrote:

“Hmmm, may the good Lord continue to guide and protect her. Amen.”

Lion of Judah wrote:

“God bless you, man of God, for your kind heart. I know your prayers are very powerful because you are a genuine man of God; it will work.”

Salommy Essandoh wrote:

“Nothing will happen to her in the name of Jesus; she will live long to become bigger than her mother.”

Prophet Samaila's prophecy about Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Samaila Abdulai had released a prophecy about Nana Ama McBrown, claiming that a strong favour of God had found the actress.

He disclosed that her name was about to cross borders and she would be one of the most sought-after personalities in Ghana, sparking positive reactions on social media.

