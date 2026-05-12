Ghanaian journalist Raymond Nyamador has dropped an allegation against Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy concerning their pledge to the Ghana Black Stars

The media personality claimed the two popular dancehall artists are yet to fulfil their $181,000 promise to support the nation's team at the FIFA World Cup

The accusation has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians flooding the comments section of Raymond Nyamador’s video

Journalist Raymond Nyamador accuses Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale of not redeeming their promise to the Ghana Black Stars.

Raymond Nyamador accuses Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale of not fulfilling their pledge to the Ghana Black Stars. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

On Friday, March 20, 2026, a fundraising ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra to gather money to support the national team as they prepared for the FIFA World Cup.

Dancehall music superstar, Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, donated $100,000 to the Black Stars.

Addressing the audience after being called on stage to give a remark, Shatta Wale indicated that he was donating on behalf of his businesses, including Hotwav and Shaxi.

According to him, he was invited by the Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, to come and support the team.

Shatta Wale's industry rival Stonebwoy also donated $101,000, which consisted of $81,000 cash and $20,000 worth of song.

The YouTube video for the Fundraising ceremony is below:

Raymond drops allegation against Shatta and Stonebwoy

In a video shared on social media, Raymond Nyamador stated that the two artists have not fulfilled their promises.

According to him, he has checked the list of pledgers, but Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy weren't captured in the paid names.

He added that the likes of the Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama have made part payment, but the duo are yet to.

“I have checked the documents from the Deputy Finance Minister. They have not redeemed their pledge,” he said.

Raymond Nyamador further pleaded with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to do the needful, saying:

“This is a call to Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. It is just a gentle reminder. When you pledge, you must redeem. Otherwise, you receive punishment from God.”

The Instagram video of Raymond Nyamador is below:

Reactions to Raymond Nyamador’s donation claim

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Raymond Nyamador’s allegation against Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Joseph wrote:

“I advise that they should not pay. These Black Stars are not going to play anything.”

Osei Kwame wrote:

“Is it by force to pay the money??? Only if you believe in everything you see on camera.”

Kwaku Bonus wrote:

“I thought Shatta Wale paid his. Settings upon Settings.”

Sani wrote:

"You see how settings have disgraced you now?"

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale share an unexpected hug at a charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign. Image credit: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale hug

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that rivals Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale shared an unexpected hug at a charity event for the Black Stars' World Cup campaign.

President John Mahama triggered the heartfelt moment during the fundraising ceremony on March 20, 2026.

The audience cheered as the two artistes embraced, marking a poignant reconciliation after years of rivalry.

Source: YEN.com.gh