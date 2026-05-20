Karma President has shared a doom prophecy about veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie after his earlier prediction about Alexx Ekubo appeared fulfilled

In a video, the Ghanaian seer gave the Nigerian movie star a direction, claiming his one leg is in the physical realm, and the other is in the world of the dead

Karma President's prophecy about Pete Edochie has sparked massive reactions online, as concerned fans have flooded social media to share mixed comments

Ghanaian seer Karma President shared a doom prophecy about the veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie.

Karma President drops a prophecy on Pete Edochie after his prediction on Alexx Ekubo appeared fulfilled. Image credit: Karma President, Pete Edochie

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, Karma President disclosed what he claimed to have seen in the spiritual realm, stating that the Nollywood actor is closer to death if he doesn't take immediate action.

“Nollywood actor Pete Edochie needs to wake up and take action because from what I am seeing in the dark world, his one leg is in the physical realm, and the other is in his grave,” he said.

“I like Peter Edochie, and I don't want him to die early. He is one of the best Nigerian actors,” he added.

Karma President further gave Pete Edochie a direction using okro, claiming that if he goes by the message as indicated, he would be saved.

The Ghanaian seer further alleged that he had earlier given a direction to the Nigerian actress Patience Ozorkwo, which he claimed she had complied with.

The prophecy of Karma President has caught the attention of Pete Edochie’s fans, as they shared mixed reactions.

The TikTok video of Karma President is below:

Reactions to Karma President's Peter Edochie prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President shared the prophecy about Peter Edochie.

Jojohills wrote:

“May we take prayers seriously in our lives. We have been given the power by our God to overcome any negativity in our lives.”

Ego wrote:

“That man is a living deity, oh!!! Any death just knows that his ancestors have called him. He has lived a fulfilled life already.”

Son of God wrote:

“He is not dying anytime soon, Oga.”

Pjay wrote:

“God protect him for us. He will live long.”

Karma President's prophecy about Alexx Ekubo appears fulfilled after his tragic death. Image credit: Karma President, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

Karma President's prophecy about Alexx Ekubo's fulfilled

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, May 12, reports emerged that the Nollywood actor had passed away. Following his untimely death, an old prophecy has popped up, with many claiming the spiritual message has manifested.

In the purported video dated May 13, 2024, Karma President stated:

"Alex is a very good actor, and I like his movies, but he has to wake up because the gods from his father's side are sending bad crushes just like Junior Pope. It might make him bedridden.”

"In the spiritual realm, he has been drowned, and if that happens, physically, it's a crush or bad news, which 'what a shock' might follow. He needs to wake up and take action. He should look for a seer to intercede for him."

The TikTok video of Karma President speaking about Alexx Ekubo is below:

Karma President prophecy doom about Obaapa Christy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President sent a dire warning to Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy, concerning a prophecy he had received about her.

The seer pleaded with the gospel artist to take immediate action, claiming to have seen in a vision an accident planned against her and her.

He claimed his god, called “Karma”, had detailed that the impact of the accident may lead to Obaapa Christy's untimely death.

Source: YEN.com.gh