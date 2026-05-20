Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has shared a good news prophecy about Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama

The renowned man of God shared a vision he had about Mahama, detailing how God saved him from an evil plot

Prophet Sumaila's prophecy has caught the attention of many on social media, sparking widespread reactions

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai has dropped an uplifting prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama.

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shares a powerful prophecy for President John Dramani Mahama. Image credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on his official TikTok platform, Prophet Sumaila claimed to have received a vision about the president, detailing that he has been saved from an evil plot against him.

“I had a vision and saw a huge crowd surrounding a very big chair. All of a sudden, I saw our president, John Dramani Mahama, standing close to the chair. He was made to sit on the chair, and his clothes immediately turned white. I then saw him putting his hands on his head.

According to the prophet of God, he questioned God about what he had seen, saying:

“I asked God about what he showed me, and he told me that an evil plot has been orchestrated against Mahama's head, the reason why his hands were placed on his head.”

Prophet Sumaila Abdulai claimed the vision continued, and he saw a crown being placed on the head of President Mahama, and immediately, he removed his hands, and a bright light fell on him.

According to the man of God, the Holy Spirit whispered to him that the evil plot has been removed, adding that John Dramani is about to be moved from glory to Glory.

The man of God prayed for the spiritual word he claimed to have received about the president of Ghana to be established.

The TikTok video of Prophet Sumaila Abdulai sharing the prophecy about John Dramani Mahama is below:

Reactions to Prophet Sumaila's Mahama prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Sumaila Abdulai shared the prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama.

Vico wrote:

“The good heart of our president will call the Holy Spirit of God to be with Him in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.”

Petersrabie wrote:

“Thank you, prophet of God, our almighty president will stay in life till thy kingdom come, no weapon against him will ever succeed in the Name of Jesus, Amen.”

Joe Manas:

“The Mercy of God upon the life of this prophet is enormous, and what he says always comes to pass. Bless you, servant of the Most High God.”

Richard Oteng wrote:

“President Mahama will be president for a long time.”

Barca wrote:

“At the end of the day, Johnson Aseidu Nketia will go unopposed, and any candidate who'll show interest will withdraw for General Mosquito to lead freely. I wish Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is chosen as running mate.”

Felix Mottey wrote:

“We cancel every plan of the enemy in the mighty name of Jesus, the blood speaketh for JM in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen and Amen.”

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement Testimony prophesying about Mahama is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony prophesies a third term for President Mahama as the country's Head of State. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

Prophet Testimony prophesies third term for Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony prophesied a third term for President Mahama as the country's Head of State.

In a video, the president had already secured another four years in office in the spiritual realms.

Prophet Testimony also recounted the moment from President Mahama's inauguration when he was guaranteed his third term.

Source: YEN.com.gh