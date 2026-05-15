Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, has finally broken his silence on claims that his church building is up for sale

The Prophet also addressed rumours that he is selling the property to pay off debts, clarifying that the move is a response to a "divine vision" to relocate

Speaking in an interview, the renowned man of God stated that the church is moving its location to Sakumono Estate

The flamboyant and often controversial man of God, Prophet Badu Kobi, has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his ministry’s financial health after reports of his "church for sale" went viral.

Prophet Badu Kobi addresses rumours of selling the church to settle debt. Image credit: Glorious Wave Church International/Facebook

Source: UGC

In an exclusive interview on Okay 101.7 FM, the Prophet clarified that the decision to sell the current building is purely a matter of spiritual and administrative direction.

Rumours had been swirling for weeks that the Prophet was "suffering financially" and needed the sale to settle outstanding personal loans. Some critics even alleged that the sale was a desperate attempt to stay afloat after a series of controversial public incidents.

However, Badu Kobi insists that the move was authorised by the church’s Board of Trustees. "I will never use the Lord’s work to pay a debt," he told Nana Romeo.

"With my life, it is not church money that will take care of me. It is just for the relocation to Sakumono Estate. It’s all for God’s work".

The Prophet explained that while he initially considered keeping the old building as a branch, a spiritual "direction" instructed him to move the entire operation.

"I am never leaving the Lord’s work, because I am not done. It’s just obedience to God," he added, firmly debunking claims that he was retiring from the ministry.

Known for his previous displays of wealth, including the gifting of luxury cars to celebrities and church members, the news of the sale had caught many by surprise.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh