The Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged former MASLOC boss Sedina Tamakloe on July 30, 2026

Tamakloe had been serving a 10-year jail sentence before the appellate court overturned the ruling

An old video of Tamakloe dancing at a ceremony began circulating online following the court's decision

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An old video of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) chief executive Sedina Tamakloe dancing at a social gathering has gone viral, hours after Ghana's Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged her, bringing an end to a 10-year jail sentence.

The clip, which appears to have been recorded at an outdoor ceremony featuring yellow-columned architecture, shows Tamakloe in high spirits.

Sedina Tamakloe dances in old video which has resurfaced after Court of Appeal acquittal. Photo source: Sedina Tamakloe

Source: Facebook

The appellate court delivered its judgment on Thursday, July 30, 2026, ruling that the prosecution had not proven its case against her beyond reasonable doubt.

Asaase News reported that the decision set aside all convictions entered against her by the lower court.

Tamakloe-Attionu had filed an appeal contesting both her conviction and the circumstances of her trial and sentencing, which had proceeded in her absence.

Her legal team raised two central arguments: that the charges against her were fundamentally defective, and that the prosecution failed to meet the criminal standard of proof required to secure a conviction.

The Court of Appeal found those arguments persuasive and granted the appeal in her favour.

Why was Sedina Tamakloe first convicted?

According to the facts of the case, which was first filed in court in 2017, the Economic and Organised Crime Office investigated certain fraudulent disbursements of the centre's funds involving Tamakloe and Axim.

The investigations showed that in June 2014, MASLOC, which has been the subject of other scandals, invested GH¢150,000 in Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Company Limited, a microfinance company located at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Afterwards, Tamakloe-Attionu offered Obaatanpa another sum of GH¢500,000, but the firm refused because of the high interest rate.

However, the expected refund was not reflected in the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre's books.

Sedinam Tamakloe's dance footage resurfaces online

Following the announcement of the court ruling, the old video of Tamakloe dancing at the social gathering began circulating widely on social media.

The video, shared by Kofi Ofosu Nkansah on Facebook, quickly attracted attention as users connected the joyful imagery to the news of her freedom.

Watch the Facebook video of Sedinam Tamakloe dancing that resurfaced after her acquittal:

Reactions to Sedinam Tamakloe's dance video

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Mawuli Agbelie said:

"Bring the money and stop that dancing over there."

Bright Inkoom said:

"Cash out mode activated."

Sedina Tamakloe extradited to Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu had been extradited to Ghana to serve a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of corruption-related offences.

The former Mahama appointee had been found guilty of stealing and misappropriating funds belonging to the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

Her conviction had involved allegations that more than GH¢1.7 million was misappropriated during a microfinance scheme that failed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh