Karma President's throwback prophecy about the late actress Beverly Afaglo has resurfaced after her tragic death

The controversial Ghanaian seer stated that the gods from her mother's side were bringing doom before her

Karma President's resurfaced prediction has triggered widespread reactions, with some netizens blasting him

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Controversial Ghanaian seer has caused a stir as his old prophecy about the late actress Beverly Afaglo has resurfaced

Karma President's old prophecy about Beverly Afaglo resurfaces after her tragic death. Image credit: UTV, Beverly Afaglo, Karma President

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Ghanaian movie industry was sent into mourning after news broke that Beverly Afaglo had passed away.

Her demise came four days before her 43rd birthday on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The actress's husband and veteran musician, Choirmaster of Praye fame, whose real name is Eugene Baah, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional post shared to social media early in the morning.

He wrote:

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!"

"It would have been just like 4 More days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you, so he called you 🙏😢 You were my strength, my happiness, and the reason my life felt complete."

The heartbreaking news of Beverly Afaglo's demise went viral on social media and sparked a viral firestorm as many Ghanaians expressed devastation over the news.

The Instagram post shared by Choirmaster announcing his wife’s death is below.

Karma President's prophecy on Beverly Afaglo

In a video dated July 9, 2024, Karma President is believed to have prophesied that the gods from her mother's side were bringing doom before her.

"In the spiritual world, the gods from her mother's side are turning her into an 'animal', and this would bring upon her disgrace, hardship and sickness before they unalive her," he said.

The Ghanaian seer further advised the actress to take immediate action, saying;

"She needs to act fast."

Following Beverly's tragic passing, Karma President's video has resurfaced, sparking reactions on social media.

The Instagram post of Karma President is below:

Reactions to Karma President's Beverly Afaglo prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Karma President's old prophecy about the late Beverly Afaglo resurfaced.

Enoch wrote:

"Me, I know that this lady didn’t die from cancer, it’s spiritual."

Declan wrote:

"😢😢😢😢😢her death really pained me."

Trades_gh wrote:

"Why didn’t he approach her instead?"

Emefa wrote:

"And what did you do to help, sir?"

Freddie wrote:

"Do you know her family can suit you?"

The family of Beverly Afaglo Baah announces her traditional one-week observation ceremony on May 30, 2026, honouring the beloved actress’s legacy. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Beverly Afaglo's family announces one-week observation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the grieving family of the late screen icon Beverly Afaglo has officially released the details for her traditional one-week observation ceremony

Sharing an update on behalf of the elders, Cine-God Studios said a final funeral date is yet to be determined, while the one-week gathering is confirmed

In a sombre clinical disclosure, the representative officially confirmed that Beverly had passed away following a fierce, dignified battle with cancer

Source: YEN.com.gh