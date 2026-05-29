Shatta Wale showed off his massive eight-bedroom London mansion for the first time as he gave popular bloggers GhHyper and GhKwaku a tour

Shatta Wale flew to London on a private jet on May 27, ahead of his Shattafest Concert scheduled for August 1 in the United Kingdom

The video of Shatta Wale's elegant London home, featuring a large kitchen, personal studio bedroom, and balcony, sparked widespread praise online

Shatta Wale stirred reactions on social media after flaunting his massive eight-bedroom London mansion for the first time.

Shatta Wale shows off his magnificent mansion in London for the first time as he takes bloggers GhHypre and GhKwaku on a tour. Image credit: @shattawalenima, @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, May 27, Shatta Wale took off from Accra in a private jet to London, arriving early in the morning of Thursday, May 28.

The dancehall king is in the United Kingdom ahead of the Shattafest Concert, scheduled for August 1.

In an interview with Bola Ray on the private jet, Shatta Wale said the concert was scheduled for August, but he was taking this London trip to promote it and for other business-related activities.

The Instagram video of Shatta Wale heading to London is below.

Shatta Wale’s London mansion surfaces

On Friday, May 29, Shatta Wale gave Ghanaians a glimpse into his magnificent London mansion for the first time.

In a video shared by blogger GhHyper, Shatta Wale gave the popular hypeman a tour of his mansion, alongside fellow prominent blogger GhKwaku.

The video showed Shatta Wale at the entrance to his home, waiting as the two bloggers arrived.

He invited them inside, saying:

“Come in, I want to take you people on a tour, this is my humble abode.”

Shatta Wale took the bloggers through the front gate into his living room, which was elegantly designed, and also showed off the dining area, where his sister was seen unpacking some items.

The musician took them on a tour of his kitchen, which covered a large area, apparently bigger than the hall, and contained all sorts of modern appliances and an eye-catching layout.

The tour continued in other rooms, including a guest room with a properly laid bed and bathroom, as well as a second living area.

Shatta Wale also showed off a room he described as his 'laboratory', his special bedroom where he had a makeshift studio plus a personal bathroom. He concluded the tour by showing off his balcony, where he said goodbye to the two bloggers.

The video of Shatta Wale’s impressive London mansion has sparked widespread praise on social media, with many netizens describing it as yet another proof of how wealthy the musician is.

Below is the Instagram video showing off Shatta Wale’s mansion.

Reactions to Shatta Wale’s London mansion

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Shatta Wale showing off his London mansion.

nanaquadwosterllyn said:

"Shatta is blessed 🤐."

ruth.dzissah wrote:

"Mansion home 🇬🇭 mansion outside 🇬🇧🤫."

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

"Shatta is a whole mood 😂😂😂 You deserve it all 1 Don ❤️❤️❤️. Welcome to London 🇬🇧 PEACE 🙏🏽👏."

king_kojo_ said:

"African dancehall king Moko hooo 🔥👑 big energy, keep running the vibe 💯."

kleny4519 wrote:

"You can never hate Shatta. So full of humour😂😂😂😂😂."

Shatta Wale opens up about how he landed his collaboration with the American artist, John Legend. Image credit: Umghana

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale lands John Legend collaboration

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale opened up about how he landed a collaboration with American artist John Legend.

In a video, he said all glory for the collaboration should be given to God Almighty for making it happen.

Source: YEN.com.gh