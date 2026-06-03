A Ghanaian man who returned from South Africa due to the xenophobic attacks was confronted by some of his relations for using family money to travel

Two men narrated how the South African returnee used the money, and also cautioned him against doing that again, since they are watching him

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their thoughts, with many attempting to explain why the man did that

A Ghanaian man who reportedly funded his travel to South Africa using money that did not belong to him has returned to Ghana due to the xenophobic attacks.

According to some people who know the man, he had stayed in South Africa for 16 years before finally coming home.

A Ghanaian man who reportedly used proceeds from the sale of family land to travel to SA returns home with nothing. Photo credit: Getty Images & Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video on X, one person indicated that the man sold family land and used the proceeds from the sale to travel to South Africa.

"This man sold family land to fund his travel to South Africa. He has returned after 16 years. He brought nothing on his return. He was part of the first batch of Ghanaians who were evacuated from South Africa by President John Mahama."

"He's back and would start fighting us over the small land left. But we will not agree," the man added.

300 Ghanaians return from South Africa

The first batch of 300 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa arrived at the Accra International Airport on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at about 3 p.m. in a chartered Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The evacuees included 26 persons detained for visa violations in South Africa.

Most of them were seen waving the Ghana flag and singing patriotic songs, while others cried as they arrived in Ghana.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Gyakye-Quayson, and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Dr Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon, led a government delegation to welcome the returnees.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to man's return from SA

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@Great8_Grace said:

"16 years abroad and still no safety net back home… that says a lot about the struggle. Selling family land just to survive or seek opportunity shows how hard migration decisions can be."

@AlexSmith77314 wrote:

"And people from South Africa think people from West Africa go to South Africa with buses."

@dompey3de3 said:

"Ghanaians travel because of the mindset. They think you will be successful and respected once you travel. It’s in our movies, our media, so they don’t care what they sell to travel! How on earth will you travel from Ghana to Cambodia or SA? It’s really terrible."

@JohnHanson91 wrote:

"There are even Ghanaians travelling to Yemen for a better life, SMH, absolute madness!"

@main_akabenezer said:

"I hope say you no come back broke after 16 years."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"The real conversation is what pushed him to leave and what made returning necessary now. 16 years is a whole life chapter. Coming back won’t be simple."

@god_dc1 said:

"Small, small it will reach my uncle in Idaho top🙏🏼."

Emmanuel Asamoah, a xenophobic attack victim, launches his cement and distribution hardware business. Photo credit: @onua_zionfelix

Source: Twitter

Xenophobic attack victim begins his cement business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who experienced xenophobic attacks in South Africa has completed the process to launch his own cement business.

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama promised to assist the xenophobic attack victim in setting up a business upon his return.

Ghanaians on social media who saw Emmanuel Akowuah's development after his return shared their varied thoughts on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh