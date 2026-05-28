Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale travelled to the UK on a private jet ahead of Shatta Fest 2026

The dancehall star jokingly called Maali and her younger sister his “two wives” during the flight

The playful video quickly sparked reactions online as excitement built ahead of the concert

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Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has once again become the centre of attention online after a video of him aboard a private jet surfaced ahead of his highly anticipated Shatta Fest 2026 concert in the UK.

Shatta Wale’s private jet moment before UK concert gets attention. Image credit: Street Empire, Paramount Business Jet

Source: UGC

The musician appeared relaxed and excited during the luxurious trip as he travelled with his longtime partner, Maali, and her younger sister.

Shatta Wale joked about having two wives

In the now-trending video, Shatta Wale jokingly introduced the two women while speaking inside the aircraft.

“We on the jet, with my two wives, ladies and gentlemen, meet my two wives on the jet,” he said while laughing.

Meet Maali and her sister

Maali, whose full name is Maali Della Tetteh, has been publicly linked with Shatta Wale since early 2023.

The two have remained one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in Ghana and often appear together in videos, public outings, and family moments.

Watch the TikTok video of the private jet moment below:

They also share a daughter together, with many fans admiring their close bond and support for each other.

The second woman aboard the jet was Maali’s younger sister, which made Shatta Wale’s “two wives” joke even more amusing to viewers online.

Netizens reacted to Shatta Wale's Jet moment

His latest private jet video once again reminded fans why he remains one of Ghana’s most talked-about entertainers.

The comment immediately caught the attention of fans online, especially because Shatta Wale is publicly known to be in a relationship with Maali.

Check out some comments below:

Obinim Tony commented:

"Big time things oooo."

Ms Abena commented:

"Money na water😂second version of Davido 😩much love sm❤️❤️."

Ms beauty diamond commented:

"My favorite God father we are your back may almighty Allah bless you and protect you all Ameen Ameen Allahduillah Allahduillah Allahduillah."

90s bad girl commented:

"eii 2 wives am jealous for sister mali oo🥰🥰."

Miracle Temple commented:

"God, I want to make it like Shatta Wale🙏🙏🙏."

UK concert excitement keeps building

The private jet video has added more buzz to Shatta Wale’s trip to the UK, where fans are already preparing for Shatta Fest 2026.

The concert is expected to attract a large crowd, with supporters looking forward to another energetic performance from the dancehall musician.

Over the years, Shatta Wale has built a reputation for creating headlines both on and off the stage through his music, personality, and humorous public moments.

With Maali and her younger sister joining him on the trip, the journey appeared lively and full of excitement ahead of the major concert event.

Michy says she’s proud to call Shatta Wale her ex. Image credit: UTV, Shatta Wale

Source: Instagram

Michy shared pride in Shata Wale

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Michy has taken pride in her past relationship with Shatta Wale, calling him 'the biggest artiste in Ghana' as her Ex.

In an old interview, she credited Shatta Wale for recognising and nurturing her musical talent during their time together.

The resurfaced interview has sparked mixed reactions on social media regarding their past relationship and career influences.

Source: YEN.com.gh