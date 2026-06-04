The Black Stars received a rousing welcome from some enthusiastic Ghanaians who converged at the team's camp base

A video showed how players such as Benjamin Asare interacted with the Ghanaians who were eagerly awaiting their arrival

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have wished the team the best of luck in the World Cup matches

The Ghana Black Stars received a mammoth welcome upon arriving at their camp base at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

A video which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of @abeiku.edelics showed the moment some enthusiastic Ghanaians converged to welcome the senior national team.

First Photos of Black Stars in USA Ahead of 2026 World Cup Released Photo credit: abeiku.edqlics/Instagram, @Ghana Black Stars/Facebook

Source: UGC

Benjamin Asare vibes with Ghanaians fans

Wearing Puma travel gear upon arrival, the players received a warm reception from passionate Ghanaians, many of whom were keen to get autographs or take pictures with their favourite stars.

One moment that caught many people's attention showed how Benjamin Asare interacted with the Ghanaian fans.

Wearing a broad smile, Asare first shook hands with a fan who could be heard praising the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper.

The video then showed him signing an autograph for another fan before exiting the scene.

Antoine Semenyo ignores fan seeking an autograph

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo, on the other hand, seemed eager to head to camp.

While making his way to the camp base, fans could be heard chanting his name.

One fan could be seen stretching out his hand and holding a pen, apparently hoping Semenyo would sign an autograph for him.

Surprisingly, Semenyo smiled at him initially but kept walking, ignoring the fan.

Bryant University in Rhode Island will serve as Ghana's base throughout the early stages of the tournament.

The facility offers state-of-the-art resources designed to help the squad prepare for football's biggest competition.

First Photos of Black Stars in USA Ahead of 2026 World Cup Released

Source: Twitter

Watch the Instagram video of the Black Stars' arrival in the US

Reactions to Black Stars' arrival in US

Social media users have meanwhile reacted to the arrival of the Black Stars in the US as the team prepares to play its first group game against Panama.

Zenith Pitchtalk stated:

"All the best guys. Make Africa proud, but if una collect wotowoto, na still me go laugh una pass. Na me be good, na still me be bad person."

Nat Okai Anum indicated:

"They are so confident that they are going to win the World Cup. 3:0:0."

Sammy Blinx indicated:

"So you guys left without even seeing the president of the land. Hummmm."

Latif Zakaria indicated:

"All the best guys. Please forget about politics and play the ball. We need you back in Ghana with the World Cup trophy."

Ghana takes four goalkeepers to the US

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana will travel to the 2026 World Cup with four goalkeepers in its squad.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi, who did not make the final squad, will join Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Benjamin Asare, and Joseph Anang in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh