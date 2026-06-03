President John Mahama is trending for all the right reasons after a video of him surfaced online

This comes after he was spotted posing for pictures with some individuals he met during his tour of Ghanaian businesses in the UK

Netizens who reacted to the video have celebrated the President for his display of humility

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President John Mahama, as part of his trip, decided to pay a visit to a Ghanaian business in London.

An adorable video on the TikTok page of @calebfeels, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed when Mahama visited the popular Ghanaian food joint in London, Waakye Joint.

President John Mahama shows his humble side and bonds with Ghanians in London Photo credit: @calebfeels/TikTok

Source: TikTok

After being shown around the place, Mahama, while leaving, decided to interact with some Ghanaians who had gathered at the entrance of the restaurant, apparently after noticing that he was around.

In a show of humility, Mahama opted to pose for pictures with them.

At one point, Mahama, while about to pose for pictures with Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, suddenly paused momentarily and called for a food server who had come outside from the restaurant and was hoping to get a picture with the President.

The lady’s face lit up with a smile as the President asked that she join them to take the photograph.

Watch the TikTok video of Mahama's interaction below:

Mahama's trip to the UK

President Mahama's trip to the UK has been eventful as he has embarked on a number of activities.

On Tuesday, June 2, he visited Downing Street, where he interacted with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Mahama is also set to meet King Charles III and will also engage members of the Ghanaian community in the UK at a diaspora town hall meeting hosted by the Ghana High Commission.

The President is set to visit the London Stock Exchange, where he is scheduled to ring the bell to mark the start of trading.

The visit will further feature major policy engagements, including an address at Chatham House and a keynote speech at the Africa Debate at the Guildhall in London.

President John Mahama travels to the UK for high-level engagements. Photo credit: @Jubilee House/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Mahama bonding with Ghanaians in UK

Netizens who reacted to the video have showered praise on the President for his humility.

Benjamin stated:

"Say waakye. I love your sense of humour, Mr President."

DKN wrote:

"This is where I buy my waakye anytime I am in London."

A.B added:

"How can you dislike this person?"

pretty she added:

"JM makes the presidency look so easy. He is so humble and likeable."

Strong man added:

"This is the real definition of 'a good name is better than riches.'"

ebora added:

"Chai, I don't even know how to call him. God bless you, Mr President."

kwakukoranteng388 impressed:

"He's just a humble and good-hearted president. God bless you, my President."

President Mahama shuts down third-term calls

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama has rejected calls for him to seek a third term.

He reportedly made his stance known during a meeting with the National Democratic Congress Council of Elders.

The meeting, reportedly held at the Flagstaff House, was called to address growing anxieties and premature succession campaigns within the ruling party.

Source: YEN.com.gh