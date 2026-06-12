Ghanaian-British presenter Ama K Abebrese has reacted to Nana Akua Addo's jab at actress Yvonne Nelson

The well-known media personality lashed out at the fashion icon, claiming her long remark was unnecessary

Ghanaians took to the comments section of the post to share their opinions, with some siding with Ama K Abebrese

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Ghanaian-British presenter and actress Ama K Abebrese has blasted Nana Akua Addo over her red carpet claims targeted at Yvonne Nelson.

Ghanaian presenter Ama K Abebrese lashes out at Nana Akua Addo over her jab at Yvonne Nelson. Image credit: Ama K Abebrese, Nana Akua Addo, Yvonne Nelson

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the celebrated media highlighted the actions of the fashion icon, claiming it was uncalled for.

According to her, the Ghanaian actress didn't mention her name in the 2017 remarks, which she pulled out to publicly slam her.

Ama K Abebrese explained that Nana Akua Addo's write-up just threw a negative light on something she claimed should have been so positive.

According to her, many would see that as a jab at her fellow celebrity, Yvonne Nelson, which she indicated shouldn't be so.

Drama erupts as Nana Akua Addo's supposed old red carpet photos resurface after Yvonne Nelson's jab. Image credit: NanaAkua Addo, @itellmymind

Source: Facebook

She stated that while Nana Akua Addo may take red carpets very seriously, others don't really care about that.

Ama K Abebrese further advised the fashion icon, saying;

“Let's do better. This is coming from love. I don't usually speak on things like this, but I think I had to make a point and speak about this. Let's focus on the positives…” she said

“And yes, some people can choose to do their red carpet and kill it, and some people really don't care that much. And either way, I think the most important thing is that, as celebrities, we do what is important for you. But don't go back to things almost 10 years. Let's do better. Be beautiful.”

The TikTok video of Ama K Abebrese blasting Nana Akua Addo is below.

Ama K Abebrese’s Nana Akua remarks spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the presenter spoke about Nana Akua Addo's backlash against Yvonne Nelson.

TTCMom wrote:

“When Yvonne made that statement years back, it wasn't necessarily to spite anyone, but the fact that the movie industry wasn't competitive.. I believe 2 things can be right, Yvonne was right, and Nana was right as well.”

𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐞 wrote:

“Thank you, Miss Ama K. I don’t know why she felt it was necessary for her to make that post about Yvonne. And I hope she realises that the sky is big for all of us to win.”

Freda wrote:

“All this back and forth is unnecessary. You guys have passed that. The Nana Akua Addo I know, don’t beef so where from this. We all have our own opinions, so Yvonne just shared her opinion, and there's nothing wrong with it. Let love lead, please.”

Berl wrote:

“And it’s almost 10years!!! People grow!!!! We all have different perspectives, even her shoes back then won't fit her.”

The Instagram post showing Nana Akua Addo's 2017 red carpet look is below:

Nana Akua Addo's 2017 red carpet look resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akua Addo's supposed 2017 red carpet looks have emerged on the internet after she dragged Yvonne Nelson over her past comments.

The said throwback photos of the fashion icon have caught the attention of observers on social media, with many sharing mixed comments.

While others defended her, claiming fashion evolves, others also indicated that she was not the Ghanaian actress's target, given her past look.

Source: YEN.com.gh