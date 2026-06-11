Nana Akua Addo's supposed 2017 red carpet looks have emerged on the internet after she dragged Yvonne Nelson over her past comments

The said throwback photos of the fashion icon have caught the attention of observers on social media, with many sharing mixed comments

While others defended her, claiming fashion evolves, others also indicated that she was not the Ghanaian actress's target, given her past look

Drama has erupted after past looks of the Ghanaian fashionista, Nana Akua Addo, on the red carpet surfaced.

Drama erupts as Nana Akua Addo's supposed old red carpet photos resurface after Yvonne Nelson's jab. Image credit: NanaAkua Addo, @itellmymind

Source: Facebook

The influencer, widely regarded as one of Ghana's most fashionable celebrities, has become the subject of intense social media discussions after she recently dragged the actress Yvonne Nelson over her 2017 comments about the red carpet.

Following the movie icon's recent appearance on the red carpet at the Ghana Movie Awards(GMA) held on Monday, June 8, 2026, Nana Akua Addo dropped a long write-up bashing the actress.

As part of the write-up, read;

“Interesting how perspectives evolve. On the 24th July 2017 , criticism was directed at me, red carpet fashion, and the effort creatives invested in “slaying” and making bold statements on the carpet. It was framed as vanity, unnecessary attention-seeking, and misplaced priorities. Fast forward to today, and we see the very same glamour being embraced: luxurious fashion, polished beauty, chauffeured arrivals, paparazzi moments, and intentional red-carpet presence.”

“So, I ask: what changed? When I boldly chose to show up differently, I wasn’t just dressing up; I was creating visibility for Ghanaian fashion, stylists, designers, makeup artists, photographers, creative directors, glam teams, and the broader creative and tourism economy.”

“ I understood, long before many did, that the red carpet was more than appearances; it was business, branding, storytelling, economic opportunity, and job creation for young creatives.”

“Why was it dismissed then, only to be embraced now? Was it misunderstood? Was it easier to criticise someone else’s moment? Or perhaps the value simply wasn’t yet recognised.”

The Instagram post of Nana Akua Addo is below:

The resurfaced photos, shared by the Ghanaian blogger "Itelllmymind", have quickly gone viral, with netizens comparing Nana Akua Addo's past fashion choices to her more recent public comments as well as those of Yvonne Nelson.

While some have used the old images to challenge her stance, others have defended her, arguing that everyone evolves.

Although neither Nana Akua Addo nor Yvonne Nelson have reacted to the throwback photos, debate has ignited on social media, with many sharing their diverse opinions.

The Instagram post showing Nana Akua Addo's 2017 red carpet look is below:

Nana Akua Addo's throwback look sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Nana Akua Addo's old red carpet photos emerged online.

Ruth wrote:

"It is getting “tensious” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣."

Falali wrote:

"We are burning this look."

Vicky wrote:

"Ooh, but this is not necessarily aww😢."

Veteran Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson eats fufu for the first time in her life during her visit to Peduase Valley Resort. Photo source: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson eats first time fufu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson took a trip to the Peduase Valley Resort in the Eastern Region of Ghana for a private weekend getaway.

In a video, the 40-year-old actress embraced her Ghanaian identity by trying a local food for the first time in her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh