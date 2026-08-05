Fan-edited photos have given four of football's biggest stars a dramatic new look

The images come just as real hair transplant stories dominate conversations in football

Fans have flooded the comments with reactions, some hilarious and others surprisingly sincere

A popular football account has given four of football's biggest stars a dramatic new look, and fans can't stop reacting.

A viral fan-edited post gives four of football's biggest stars a dramatic buzzcut transformation. Image credit: Man City/AFF/Spain Football

Source: Twitter

The edited photos come after Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister was spotted at a clinic getting a hair transplant, with fresh photos of the procedure surfacing online just weeks ago.

Mac Allister, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid amid Liverpool's silence on a new contract, first shaved his head back in March 2026.

Popular football account shares fan-edited buzzcut photos

The new set of images was shared by B/R Football on X at 6:28 PM on Monday, August 4, 2026, with a simple caption: "If footballers got buzzcuts."

The post has since amassed 656,000 views, 147 comments, 319 reposts, and 13,000 likes. It featured four footballers reimagined with buzzcuts through digital editing, giving each of them a strikingly different look from their usual on-pitch style.

The fan-edited photos of Messi, Cucurella, Haaland and Saka shared on X are below.

Fans react to the buzzcut edits

The post triggered a wave of reactions, with fans debating which player pulled off the new look best.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Tuami wrote:

"I love the look of buzzcuts on footballers, it gives them a sleek and powerful appearance"

Hit said:

"saka looks like he's playing idris elba's son. messi and cucu look okay haaland looks like he bites rats heads of for fun. never get a buzz cut erling you look crazy"

jishnu khera indicated:

"Even Cucurella's mother won't be able to recognise after this"

TheFullmoonQueenXX commented:

"i think im about to say something i've never thought i would say about a man, but i think Haaland would look good with any hairstyle, even bald! WHAAA did i just say that last part, imma go to bed cause i think im sick!"

PeakReece added:

"Players like Macalister definitely doesn't need the buzz cut"

Under the Lights exclaimed:

"Actually it's quite good But they will look good in bald also the cucumber one is best"

Bíg14 wrote:

"Messi and Saka, looking fresh and natural"

Vinicius Junior poses shirtless amid chin surgery

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Vinicius Junior was photographed shirtless during his off-season holiday, with fans closely scrutinising his appearance following reports that he underwent a chin harmonisation procedure in Goiânia, Brazil.

The images have kept the Real Madrid star in the spotlight even as attention turns to his ongoing contract standoff with the club.

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Source: YEN.com.gh