Ghana's fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo, has dragged Yvonne Nelson over nine-year-old remarks about red carpets she believes were targeted at her

The fashionista’s unexpected backlash came after the actress recently appeared on a red carpet show during the just-ended Ghana Movie Awards(GMA)

Social media has since been brewing with massive comments after Nana Akua Addo’s remarks, with some siding with her, while others blasted her

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Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo has responded to actress Yvonne Nelson's statement about red carpets in 2017.

Nana Akua Addo drags Yvonne Nelson over old red carpet claims reportedly targeted at her. Image credit: Nana Akua Addo, Yvonne Nelson

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Modern Ghana in the earlier stated year, the actress had previously stated that many celebrities in Ghana prioritise slaying on the red carpet rather than using their platforms to address more pressing issues.

Although the reason for her outburst at the time is unclear, the public figure who believes Yvonne Nelson's statement was aimed at her has fired back at the actress.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Nana Akua Addo, known for her stunning fashion statements and her red-carpet looks, shared a screenshot from Modern Ghana's post nine years ago and captioned is she wrote:

“Interesting how perspectives evolve. On the 24th July 2017 , criticism was directed at me, red carpet fashion, and the effort creatives invested in “slaying” and making bold statements on the carpet. It was framed as vanity, unnecessary attention-seeking, and misplaced priorities. Fast forward to today, and we see the very same glamour being embraced: luxurious fashion, polished beauty, chauffeured arrivals, paparazzi moments, and intentional red-carpet presence.”

“So, I ask: what changed? When I boldly chose to show up differently, I wasn’t just dressing up; I was creating visibility for Ghanaian fashion, stylists, designers, makeup artists, photographers, creative directors, glam teams, and the broader creative and tourism economy.”

“ I understood, long before many did, that the red carpet was more than appearances; it was business, branding, storytelling, economic opportunity, and job creation for young creatives.”

“Why was it dismissed then, only to be embraced now? Was it misunderstood? Was it easier to criticise someone else’s moment? Or perhaps the value simply wasn’t yet recognised.”

“Either way, growth is beautiful, and so is giving flowers where they are due. I walked so many could confidently run. Imagine how globally iconic Ghana’s red-carpet culture could have become if, instead of criticism, there had been collective support from the beginning.”

“Still, I give credit to evolution. And yes, Yvonne, you looked beautiful. To the young creatives: stay inspired, believe in your craft, remain authentic, and dream boldly. Sometimes, the very thing people question today becomes the standard tomorrow. Keep going; one day, your efforts will be recognised.”

The Instagram post of Nana Akua Addo is below:

Yvonne Nelson appears on GMA red carpet

Nana Akua Addo's criticism came after Yvonne Nelson appeared on the red carpet of the 16th Ghana Movie Awards,, which took place on Monday, June 8, 2026 at the Kempinski Hotel.

The actress wore a glamorous red outfit with a style designed to match the occasion.

The award-winning movie star was one of the celebrities whose attire caught the attention of Ghanaians.

The Instagram post of Yvonne Nelson's red carpet outfit is below;

Nana Akua's jab at Yvonne sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments following Nana Akua Addo's backlash against Yvonne Nelson.

Adwoa wrote:

"Why are you slaying @yvonnenelsongh now? I thought you said the industry should focus on more important things, and you are busy doing a photo shoot."

Marchqueen wrote:

"Were you even a celebrity then??? 😂😂😂 abeg who knew you then????"

Kofi wrote:

"Very unnecessary post!"

Yvonne Nelson stirs emotions as she reacts to the tragic death of Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo on May 11, 2026. Image credit: @ynproductionsgh

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson mourns Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away on May 11, 2026, at a Lagos hospital at age 40 following a severe battle with cancer.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson shared a heartfelt video on May 13 showing herself and Ekubo on a movie set, captioning it with a broken heart emoji.

Netizens flooded the comments section of Yvonne Nelson's tribute post with an outpouring of condolences and fond memories of the late actor.

Source: YEN.com.gh