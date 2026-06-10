Nana Akua Addo caused a social media stir on June 10 after sharing a 2017 article in which Yvonne Nelson had criticised celebrities for prioritising red carpet fashion

The fashion icon argued that Yvonne Nelson's glamorous appearance at the 16th Ghana Movie Awards proved that even her critics had come around to her position

Yvonne Nelson responded subtly on Twitter in a post shared hours after Nana Akua Addo’s pointed jabs, sparking reactions among netizens on social media

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Actress Yvonne Nelson has broken her silence after being heavily shaded by fashion icon Nana Akua Addo.

Yvonne Nelson breaks her silence after fashion icon Nana Akua Addo criticised her for her past comments about red carpet culture. Image credit: @yvonnenelson, @nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, June 10, Nana Akua Addo caused a social media stir after slamming Yvonne Nelson in a lengthy post on Instagram.

The celebrated fashionista shared a screenshot of a ModernGhana article from 2017 in which Yvonne Nelson had slammed celebrities for concentrating more on their red carpet appearance than their craft.

Nana Akua Addo, who had always been known as the gold standard for fashion in Ghana, took great exception to the comments but apparently kept quiet for years, waiting for the right moment.

Yvonne Nelson recently attended the red carpet of the 16th Ghana Movie Awards,, which took place on Monday, June 8, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel, and grabbed attention in a glamorous red outfit.

Nana Akua Addo took that as vindication for her decision to slay on the red carpet and argued that even her critics were now following her lead.

"On the 24th July 2017, criticism was directed at me, red carpet fashion, and the effort creatives invested in “slaying” and making bold statements on the carpet. It was framed as vanity, unnecessary attention-seeking, and misplaced priorities," she wrote.

"Fast forward to today, and we see the very same glamour being embraced, luxurious fashion, polished beauty, chauffeured arrivals, paparazzi moments, and intentional red-carpet presence. So, I ask: what changed?" the actress pointedly asked.

Nana Akua Addo's Instagram post slamming Yvonne Nelson is below.

Yvonne Nelson subtly addresses Nana Akua criticism

Several hours after Nana Akua Addo’s viral post, Yvonne Nelson took to Twitter to issue a subtle response addressing the controversy.

The actress shared a cross-section of images from her Ghana Movie Awards appearance, indicating she was largely unbothered about the criticism of her embracing red carpet culture after slamming it years ago.

Yvonne Nelson’s post sharing the Ghana Movie Awards images that sparked Nana Akua Addo’s response sparked massive reactions among fans on social media.

The Twitter post shared by Yvonne Nelson, seemingly responding to Nana Akua’s criticism, is below.

Reactions to Yvonne Nelson Nana Akua saga

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Yvonne Nelson’s unbothered response to Nana Akua Addo’s criticism.

Lady said:

"Your comeback is already terrorising people 🫢."

Bill Gates’ Drummer Boy🥁 wrote:

"You have remained the same, since my days in SS3. It is safe to say you are an ageless beauty."

Aѕà 𝓖ιʋҽɳʂ commented:

"As always, she ate and left nothing on her plate 🍽️."

Yvonne Nelson shares final Beverly Afaglo chat

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson shared her last conversation with the late Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo.

In an emotional moment, she urged kindness from Ghanaians on social media, addressing the trolling her late friend suffered online.

Source: YEN.com.gh