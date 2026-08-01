Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo faced questions over her arm injury after a dance video

She had worn the arm in a sling since a shooting during her brother's coronation

The clip showing her raising her arm sparked claims that the injury was a mere pretence

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Ghanaians have questioned whether former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo's arm injury is genuine, after a video showed her dancing energetically with the same arm raised during the second day of her father's funeral rites at Independence Square.

Adwoa Safo dances energetically with her injured arm raised during the second day of her father's funeral rites. Image credit: Tina News GH.

Source: TikTok

Adwoa Safo has been wearing the sling since sustaining a gunshot wound, reportedly during the coronation of her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, weeks before their father's burial.

Despite the injury, she was present at both days of the funeral rites for Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, which went ahead despite a 10-day High Court injunction restraining her from organising the event.

Adwoa Safo raises injured arm while dancing

On 31st July 2026, Tina News GH posted a video in which she was seen dancing excitedly, adorned in a red and black outfit, as she was mobbed by several people dancing to the sounds of jubilation.

Adwoa Safo was seen raising her injured arm while dancing, drawing attention online.

In the latter part of the clip, she was seen wincing in pain after raising her arm.

The TikTok video of Adwoa Safo dancing excitedly despite her injured arm can be seen below.

Ghanaians react to Adwoa Safo's dancing video

Adwoa Safo's raised arm and apparent wince have triggered mixed reactions on social media, with several users accusing her of exaggerating the injury.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Kay's Kitchen wrote:

"She raised it and reminded it was supposed to be healing."

Bridget Esi Arwui said:

"There's nothing wrong with the hand oo."

empresssamiraali indicated:

"Adjoa did you just raise your hand, don't spoil matter for us ooo."

MR.PADDY commented:

"So your hand was just a settings? You just raised it to 90 degrees."

aKuA narrated a similar experience:

"A colleague of mine used crutches during our final practical exams just to gain sympathy from the examiners, and they genuinely thought she was seriously injured. But here's the funniest part: after finishing her practical, she forgot the crutches and walked away normally. The examiners had to call her back, saying, 'Excuse me madam, you forgot your leg.'"

Akofena camp addresses funeral hearse confusion

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Akofena's spokesperson, Dr Philip Siaw, addressed confusion surrounding the funeral procession of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

He claimed a hearse with a coffin was still parked at the Transitions Funeral Home while another vehicle was seen heading to the funeral grounds.

Siaw said the Akofena camp chose to respect the laws of Ghana despite the uncertainty.

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Source: YEN.com.gh