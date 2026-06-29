An old prophecy by the popular Ghanaian seer Eric Boahen Uche has resurfaced after recent reports of heatwaves in Europe

Reports indicate that the extreme weather event began in mid-June 2026, with the temperature beyond 40°C, killing over 1,000

Eric Boahen's resurfaced prediction has triggered reactions, with some claiming heatwaves were normal in the diaspora

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Celebrated Ghanaian seer Eric Boahen Uche's old prophecy about an impending heatwave has appeared fulfilled after the unusual weather event reportedly killed many in Europe.

Ghanaian seer Eric Boahen Uche's old prophecy about an impending heatwave gains attention as over 1,000 reportedly die. Image credit: Prophet-Eric Boahen Uche

Source: Facebook

Reports coming in have indicated that Europe is currently facing a severe and record-breaking heatwave that has pushed temperatures across multiple countries beyond 40°C, triggering widespread health emergencies.

The extreme weather event is believed to have begun in mid-June 2026, affecting countries including France, Spain, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, Czechia, and Hungary.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the unusual event has eliminated over 1,000 people in France alone, sparking widespread concerns.

Meteorological agencies have reported that the heatwave is being driven by a persistent “heat dome,” a high-pressure system trapping hot air over the continent, causing daytime temperatures to surge between 35°C and 44°C in several regions, with some locations recording the highest June temperatures in history.

Amid the life-threatening experience, a past prophecy by a Ghanaian seer warning of the impending disaster has made its way onto the internet, sparking reactions.

Watch the YouTube video of the European heatwave announcement below:

Eric Boahen Uche's heatwave prophecy resurfaces

In a resurfaced video sighted on Sunday, June 28, 2028, Eric Boahen Uche, known for his numerous prophecies, shared a vision about an impending danger related to temperature.

According to the Ghanaian prophet, there was going to be a heatwave that would be stronger than any that which has ever been reported.

"Something is about to happen, and it is related to heat. The world will experience a heatwave, and this will be hotter than ever before,” he said.

The spiritual message from the man of God has triggered widespread reactions. While some believe his prophecy has been fulfilled, others claim it can not be considered as such, given that the weather conditions happen yearly.

The Instagram video of Eric Boahen Uche delivering the prophecy is below.

Boahen Uche's resurfaced heatwave prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Eric Boahen Uche's old prophecy about an impending heatwave resurfaced, and below are some comments.

khofi_ranking wrote:

"This is not a prophecy; it has been happening every year. It's like a flood, its happen every June, July 😂😂😂."

Mr Asante wrote:

"This is not a prophecy😂😂😂😂get serious man.....heat waves normally occur there"

Dannis wrote:

"This man is a true prophet."

Sikadwa Kojo wrote:

"Scientists have been talking of global warming since the 80s."

Eric Boahen Uche shares a prophecy about Ghana’s Parliament, claiming the NDC will lose many seats to the NPP in 2028. Photo credit: Prophet Eric Uche/Facebook, Parliament of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy for Ghana's parliament

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Boahen Uche, founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, has shared a prophecy about Ghana’s political landscape.

He claimed that several Members of Parliament from the ruling National Democratic Congress could lose their seats to members of the opposition New Patriotic Party.

Netizens questioned Boahen Uche's words, raising concerns about the influence of prophetic messages on voter perception and the political discourse as a whole.

Source: YEN.com.gh