Swedish Climate Minister Romina Pourmokhtari made history by bringing her three-month-old infant son, Adam, to an official EU council meeting in Luxembourg

According to EU Council officials, this marks the first time in the history of the institution that a baby has ever attended a ministerial-level negotiation meeting

The 30-year-old minister used the unique opportunity to spotlight the importance of modern parental leave policies that support working mothers in leadership

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History was made at the European Union Council meeting in Luxembourg when Sweden's Climate Minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, arrived at the negotiating table with an unexpected participant, her three-month-old infant son, Adam.

Swedish Minister Romina Pourmokhtari made history, bringing her infant son to an EU meeting, spotlighting modern parental leave policies for working mothers. Image credit: EU Parliament, GP, ABC News

Source: UGC

A viral video shared by ABC News on June 25, 2026, captured the heartwarming scene, which has quickly ignited a global conversation about working mothers and modern workplace flexibility.

Spotlighting Parental Leave Policies

An official from the EU Council confirmed that, to the institution's knowledge, this is the very first time an infant has joined a high-level meeting of EU ministers.

The 30-year-old politician, who made history in 2022 as the youngest cabinet minister in Sweden’s history, had just returned from her own parental leave to join the gruelling day-long discussions on European climate policy.

Pourmokhtari explained that her decision to bring baby Adam directly to the summit was a deliberate move to demonstrate the immense value of supportive family systems and progressive national policies. She emphasised that women should never be forced to choose between pursuing high-level public careers and being present for their newborns.

"I wanted to showcase being an example of not having to make that choice," Pourmokhtari stated.

She playfully added that pulling this off successfully also requires "having a partner that's not a dinosaur", referencing her husband, who travelled with her to Luxembourg to handle childcare duties outside the formal meeting room while she handled state affairs.

The Facebook video below shows Sweden’s Climate Minister delivering remarks at the EU Council while caring for her three-month-old baby.

Public applauds Swedish Minister's bold move

The trending footage drew immediate praise across social media platforms, with parents and policy advocates hailing the young minister for breaking traditional corporate boundaries.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the viral video below:

Adrianne Salazar cheered:

"Go, mama! Show them how it’s done!"

Barb Wilkinson shared a similar experience:

"My organisation has a baby bonding policy, allowing mothers to bring their babies to work upon return from maternity leave, up to six months of age. It was the greatest blessing and a reminder that moms really can do it all."

Elle Liz Tafelmeier pointed out:

"Or babies could be allowed in some workplaces more often, such as office jobs or sitting down cashier roles or secretary roles."

Leigh Anne Maddalone added:

"Let’s start a new trend! Women can do it. God made us that way."

Tanya Renay Marinelli gave some motherly advice:

"Please, may I suggest having your baby right next to you in a carrier so that you can see them. Babies like that. It's more calming for the baby... Congratulations."

The EU Council and European Parliament reportedly agree to ban extra fees for hand luggage. Image credit: iStock, EU Perspective, EuroNews

Source: UGC

EU bans extra charges for hand luggage

A major shift is coming to European aviation as airlines will soon be legally barred from charging passengers extra fees for hand luggage.

Following more than ten years of intense negotiations, the European Parliament and the EU Council reached a provisional agreement in mid-June 2026 to end cabin-bag fees, mandating that the cost of carry-on baggage be automatically included in the initial ticket price.

Source: YEN.com.gh