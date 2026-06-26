Ghanaian seer Karma President's past prophecy about Adwoa Safo has emerged on the internet after the recent shooting incident linked to her family dispute

The former Member of Parliament was hospitalised after a tragic incident unfolded at the residence of her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena

Karma President's resurfaced spiritual message has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing their mixed opinions

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Popular Ghanaian Seer Karma President's throwback spiritual message about the late Apostle Nana Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's daughter, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has emerged after the recent shooting incident.

Ghanaian seer Karma President's past prophecy about Sarah Adwoa Safo resurfaces after the recent shooting incident on June 21, 2026. Image credit: Karma President, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 21, 2026, news went viral indicating that the former MP for Dome Kwabena Constituency had been shot around her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's residence.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a family dispute over the succession to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The sad incident is said to have occurred after Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was installed as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo church.

According to Adwoa Safo's family, her current condition does not look all that good.

Following the tragic event, an old prophecy by Karma President has emerged, sparking reactions online.

An old video of Akofena's mother sharing Kantanka's prophecy about his successor resurfaces. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

Karma President's prophecy about Adwoa Safo

In a video dated October 8, 2026, the Karma President advised the former MP to seek spiritual protection, claiming there was an impending danger ahead.

Detailing the vision he is believed to have received from his god, the Ghanaian seer disclosed that he saw darkness befall Adwoa Safo.

He further said she has been taken to a lesser god to be destroyed, adding that she needed prayers as he believed her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was weak at the time and could no longer shield the family.

"From what I am seeing in the spiritual realm, darkness has befallen Adwoa Safo, and this would bring bad news to her political career, family and everything she is into. She needs traditional prayers," he said.

"Her father is currently weak spiritually, and so she should wake up and seek protection. Someone has taken him to a priest to be destroyed," he added.

The TikTok post of the Karma President delivering the prophecy about Adwoa Safo is below:

Karma President's Adwoa Safo prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Karma President's prophecy about Adwoa Safo resurfaced after the shooting incident, and below are some of the comments.

Nana Yaw Peprah wrote:

"My father, Seer, never disappoints. He is always speaking the truth, but people don't take his words seriously."

Miss Tricy wrote:

"This man never disappoints oooo The world Seer you can believe it or leave it."

Nana Qwame Bouncer wrote:

"They will not take you seriously until it happens."

Apɔsɔr wrote:

"I pity those who joke with the world seer's prophecies."

The TikTok video of Nana Kwadwo Akofena's mother speaking about Apostle Safo Kantanka's prophecy is below;

Akofena's mother's old video on successor resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's mother sharing a prophecy the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka gave her about his successor before his birth resurfaced.

The mother disclosed that Kanatanka told her she was going to give birth to the promising child, sharing some signs the businessman unveiled that she claimed her son portrayed.

The resurfaced video came after Sarah Adwoa Safo was shot and Akofena was installed as the new leader amid a family dispute that had arisen following the death of Apostle Safo Kantanka.

Source: YEN.com.gh