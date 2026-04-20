Eric Boahen Uche, founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, has shared a prophecy concerning Ghana’s political landscape

He claimed that a number of Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress could lose their seats in future political contests

Some observers have raised concerns about the influence of prophetic messages on voter perception and political discourse

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Founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, Eric Boahen Uche, has stirred public debate after prophesying a major political shift involving Ghana’s Parliament.

According to him, several Members of Parliament belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could lose their seats to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 Parliamentary elections.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uchie has shared a prophecy about Ghana’s parliamentary future. Photo credit: Prophet Eric Uche/Facebook, Parliament of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He made the prophecy during a Sunday prophetic sermon at his church, excerpts of which have since circulated widely on social media platforms, including TikTok.

Expanding on his prophecy, the preacher claimed he saw in a vision that the NPP would reclaim close to 17 parliamentary seats it previously lost to the NDC.

He indicated that one of the constituencies he believes could change hands is the Adenta Constituency, currently represented by Mohammed Abu Ramadan.

The prophecy has sparked discussions online, with many Ghanaians debating the growing influence of prophetic messages in the country’s political space.

Some observers have questioned whether such prophecies play a role in shaping political narratives, especially during election cycles.

Prophet Boahen Uche is known for making bold predictions, some of which his followers believe have come to pass.

Many Ghanaians are reacting to Prophet Eric Boahen Uche claims with mixed opinions. Photo credit: NPP/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Among them is his earlier prediction regarding the emergence of Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s flagbearer ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

The Reign House Chapel International founder has also reportedly made past predictions concerning the deaths of some public figures, which later drew attention following related events.

His latest prophecy, though controversial, continues to generate reactions across social media, with many expressing mixed opinions about its implications.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens react to Prophet Uche's prophecy

Some netizens have shared their thoughts on the controversial prophecy shared by Prophet Uche. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

MattKofiMprem commented:

"NPP doesn't need 17 seats, they are taking over the 50 seats in parliament."

user63979508135953 noted:

"Pastor, it is too early. The current government is just one year and four months. I don't believe this prophecy. Things are changing in the country. Let's learn from the example of El Bernard. He was emphatic about his prophecy, but at the end of the day, yawa. Now elections are judged by science and data."

Had shared:

"Prophet A.S.Telvin said the same thing two weeks ago."

Fowla opined:

"It seems like he’s recycling Telvin’s prophecies."

casfordian1 commented:

"He is gambling with the prophecy. What does he mean by a lot of seats? Mention all the seats so we can hold you to your word when the time comes."

Apostle Amoako's prophecy about Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Amoako Atta, released a prophecy about the deceased Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The man of God stated that the Ayatollah would die in 2026, asserting that no amount of defence was going to stop this.

Source: YEN.com.gh