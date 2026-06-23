Eric Boahen Uche's old prophecy on UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appeared fulfilled after a recent announcement about the leader

This came after the man of God's earlier prediction about the Black Stars in the ongoing 2026 World Cup was believed to have failed

Social media has erupted with comments after Eric Boahen Uche's old video delivering the prophecy on the Minster resurfaced online

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Ghanaian seer Eric Boahen Uche's past prophecy about the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has resurfaced.

Ghanaian seer Eric Boahen Uche's past prophecy about the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, appears fulfilled. Image credit: Prophet-Eric Boahen Uche, Kier Starmer

Source: Facebook

On Monday, June 22, 2026, reports emerged that Keir Starmer announced he was resigning as leader of the governing Labour Party, ending a tenure marked by a sharp and sustained collapse in public support.

He confirmed he would remain as caretaker prime minister while Labour selects a new leader,

Following the announcement, an old video of Eric Boahen Uche prophesying about Keir Starmer made its way into the internet space again, with many believing his prediction has been fulfilled.

In a video, the celebrated man of God noted that he saw in a vision a president being forced to resign from his position.

"I see a president sending a resignation in 2026. The Prime Minister of the UK, they will force him to resign, and he will resign,” he said.

The spiritual message was delivered during the December 2025 31st night service.

The Instagram video of Eric Boahen Uche delivering the prophecy is below:

Eric Uche's Keir Starmer prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy about the British Prime Minister appeared fulfilled.

Kofi wrote:

"We all knew this would happen, Masa! It's not news. UK leaders resign all the time. 😂😂😂."

Gossipnews wrote:

"So, how this is what our church service has turned into lol."

Frank wrote:

"Everything is prophecy now, eii."

Ghanaian seer Eric Boahen Uche's faces backlash after his prediction on Ghana's World Cup appeared failed. Image credit: Prophet Eric Boahen

Source: UGC

Eric Boahen Uche's Black Stars prophecy fails

Eric Boahen Uche's resurfaced prophecy about Keir Starmer came after he faced backlash over a prediction he made on the Ghana Black Stars before their first World Cup game against Panama.

Before the tournament began, the founder of Reign House Chapel International stated that the nation's team would lose all three of their group-stage matches unless the team sought spiritual intervention.

Speaking during a church service, Prophet Uche added that the Black Stars were spiritually weak and needed help before the tournament.

"Ghana should come and see me. They will lose all three group stage matches of the competition. I'm not joking. With humility, they should come for consultation so I can help."

After Ghana won the match by one goal to nil, many believed the man of God's prophecy had failed.

Watch the X video of his prophecy below:

Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy for Ghana's parliament

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Boahen Uche, founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel in Accra, has shared a prophecy about Ghana’s political landscape.

He claimed that several Members of Parliament from the ruling National Democratic Congress could lose their seats to members of the opposition New Patriotic Party.

Netizens questioned Boahen Uche's words, raising concerns about the influence of prophetic messages on voter perception and the political discourse as a whole.

Source: YEN.com.gh